Away from depression, Nego do Borel enjoys clubbing until dawn in Rio. Watch video

Nego do Borel is returning to social life after troubled weeks due to the expulsion of A Fazenda 13. The column Leo Dias received videos of the singer leaving the Esbórnia party looking very different from what has been seen over the past few weeks.

According to people who were there, the singer was happy and excited, accompanied by a group of friends. The ballad, which brought together the cream of Rio society, with invitations that cost around R$ 1,300.00, went on until daylight. Nego left around 9:00.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v4LpRSrriOaI

The funkeiro and his family claim that he is going through a difficult phase due to the attacks he suffers on the internet and the crisis brought about in both his career and his personal life.

On Monday (4/10), the singer worried his family when he disappeared for almost 24 hours and was found by the police, on Tuesday morning (5/10), at a motel in Vila Isabel, north of Rio. of January.

Nego-borel-disappearance-police-Rio-1 Nego do Borel clarifies his disappearance at the Rio de Janeiro police stationBruno Menezes/Metropolis Nego-borel-disappearance-police-Rio-2 The singer talked to the press about the caseBruno Menezes/Metropolis Nego-borel-disappearance-police-Rio-3 The funkeiro in the police station, after disappearanceBruno Menezes/Metropolis Nego do Borel (1) He has been the target of several controversies in recent monthsReproduction/Instagram nude-borel-missing Singer was also involved in his controversial disappearance in RioDisclosure Nego do Borel boat BorelPlay/ Instagram Nego do Borel’s phone is turned off and family despairs Nego do Borel and his mother, RoseliReproduction: Google Nego do Borel and Roseli Viana Nego and his mother, RoseliReproduction/Instagram 0

Nego also said that he would be depressed and very psychologically shaken due to recent events: “I’m trying to assimilate what happened, what happened. And things outside weighed down, disturbed me inside the house. I’m away, I’m with my family, but I’m so fucking sad, I don’t know what I’m doing anymore, I talk, my words don’t matter, people don’t listen… I don’t understand. I’ll end up taking my life, I’m not bluffing. I’m saying this from the heart”, he ventled on social networks.

To stay on top of everything about the world of celebrities and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we’re on Telegram too! Click here and get all the news and exclusive content first hand.