Banco Daycoval approving easy card and every 3 invoices increases limit

Bank customers love having lots of credit cards and besides, of course, having a good limit is also important. However, it is worth noting that more important than having several credit cards or a lot of limits, is paying your bills on time, as it is useless not to be able to honor the commitments. The high-income bank that is approving easy credit cards is Daycoval.

be a member

You’ll probably like it too:

Inter Week date set! Let’s get the Inter Black card?

In addition to the credit card limit, Nubank releases high amounts for loan.

High-income bank approving easy credit card and every three bills paid increasing limit

Daycoval Bank

Banco Daycoval, therefore, has the security and strength of having more than 50 years of experience in the market. The financial institution is specialized in credit for companies, individuals, foreign exchange products, asset management and investments. It also has its headquarters in São Paulo and hundreds of service points spread over 21 states and the Federal District. There are 46 credit agencies across the country, 34 Daycred correspondents, 24 DayPag stations, 33 exchange offices and 46 Daycoval agencies.

Discover the credit cards available at Banco Daycoval

Daycoval Payroll Card

This credit card is intended exclusively for public servants, retirees or INSS pensioners, and for this reason, it has a lower interest rate than a conventional credit card.

Advantages of this Daycoval Payroll Credit Card

Exclusive margin and lower interest rate than a conventional credit card;

Zero annuity card;

Without consulting SPC and Serasa;

Accepted on international purchases;

Withdraw using your card limit.

Daycoval Card

The Daycoval Card, on the other hand, is a card for those who do not want to spend with an annuity and just want to take advantage of the limit to make their routine purchases. In other words, it is also for that customer who is starting a relationship with a credit card.

Benefits

International Acceptance, pay in millions of establishments around the world;

Additional Card – You share the limit with the additional card.

App Daycoval and Assistant Dayane, have control in the palm of your hand, track your card information through the App or Assistant Dayane;

Contactless, allows you to make payments on the fly.

Make payment by approach quickly, simply and securely;

No annuity;

International;

Daycoval Platinum Card.

Daycoval Platinum Card is aimed at those who like to travel and enjoy the facilities and benefits offered by Mastercard.

Benefits

Annuity Exemption, but requires monthly use of credit card from R$ 2 thousand; for investors: maintain investments starting at R$ 25,000.

International, pay in millions of establishments around the world;

Additional Card – You can share the limit with the additional card.

App Daycoval and Assistant Dayane, have control in the palm of your hand, track your card information through the App or Assistant Dayane

Contactless, allows you to make payments on the fly.

Annuity Exemption – Monthly use of the card from R$ 2 thousand – For investors: As long as you keep the application from R$ 25 thousand.

Daycoval Black Card

The Black card, obviously, is aimed at the financial institution’s high-income customers. In addition to travel benefits, you enjoy the best services available through Mastercard. In other words, it has differentiated service, extensive insurance coverage, in addition to providing exclusive experiences wherever you are. From planning your trip to an experience that is priceless.

Benefits

International Acceptance, pay in millions of establishments around the world;

Additional Card – You share the limit with the additional card.

Daycoval App and Dayane Assistant – have control in the palm of your hand, track your card information through the App or by Dayane assistant

Contactless – Make payment by approach quickly, simply and securely

App Daycoval and Assistant Dayane, have control in the palm of your hand, track your card information through the App or Assistant Dayane

Contactless – make payment by approach quickly, simply and securely

Mastercard Black – Enjoy all the benefits offered by Masterdcard Black

Annuity Exemption – monthly use of the card from R$5,000. For investors: As long as the investment starts at R$ 70 thousand.

Final considerations

So, if you like or want more limits, Banco Daycoval can provide you with that. But, don’t forget that it’s no use having a limit and not being able to pay the bill. Knowing how to use a credit card is essential and it can become a great ally for your finances.

Anyway, did you like the information that high-income bank is approving easy and wants to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Your Digital Credit.