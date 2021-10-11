Battlefield 2042: Check out Xbox versions in comparison graphics

Xbox One gets reduced map and supports fewer simultaneous players

With the end of the open beta of Battlefield 2042 more comparisons between versions for different consoles are available, we’ve already had the comparison between consoles on platforms PlayStation and between the new generation and PC versions, now it’s time to see how the work of the DICE, game developer, for the different family consoles Xbox. The test was performed by the channel ElBit Analyst.

Unlike the PS4 and PS5 versions, here we have one more device that fits into the entry-level category for the new generation, the Xbox Series S, which even has great sales appeal in Brazil, having recently reached prices ranging from 2000 to 2400 reais in some retailers.

The edition that delivers the lowest resolution is that of Xbox one as expected, with 936p but offering an update rate of 60fps, your more powerful brother, Xbox One X, arrive with the same 60fps in the resolution of 1800p, both versions do not appear to have dynamic resolution.

On the next generation consoles we have dynamic resolutions with the most basic model Xbox Series S delivering 1260p it’s the Xbox Series X bringing 2160p, both in 60fps.

At the Xbox one and Xbox One X the game brings map reduced to 64 players instead of 128 possible on new generation consoles, which makes crossplay between generations impossible. Check out the full comparison below.



In all evaluated consoles were detected drops in frame rate and the presence of some graphical bugs, however in the Xbox one and Xbox One X the rate varies widely between 50 and 60fps, with dips below that.

Even in the Xbox one the draw distance is extremely inferior for the other versions besides having many objects appearing on the screen all of a sudden, the versions for Xbox One X and Xbox Series S has a draw distance very similar to the version of Xbox Series X which wins in this regard as expected, also containing a greater number of objects and vegetation.

The best shadows and textures for those who want to play Battlefield 2042 will be found in the versions for Series X and One X.



Remembering that all images were made in the beta version of Battlefield 2042, tweaks and improvements for all consoles can reach the final version of the game. Developed by DICE and published by Electronic Arts, he will be released on November 19th. for Xbox one, Xbox Series, Playstation 4, PlayStation 5 and PRAÇA.

