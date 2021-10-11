Battlefield 2042 has good news, but better in class

The last time we were able to play a new Battlefield was in September 2018, when Battlefield V was released. The game followed in the footsteps of its predecessor, Battlefield 1, and focused on past conflicts. The stage, in this case, was World War II.

Three years (and lots of additional Battlefield V content) later, the series decided to jump into the future. It’s the new Battlefield 2042, which Start had the opportunity to test while still in the beta phase – but only in one game mode, Conquista. It’s the most traditional experience in the franchise, in which two teams of 64 players (on PS5 and Xbox Series) or 32 (on PS4 and Xbox One) battle to control sectors of the map.

The first impression is that Battlefield has kept its grip (which should please older fans) but has introduced enough new features to air the gameplay. On the other hand, the game only tends to be enjoyed to the fullest if you gather three more friends to play. Let’s explain.

total war

The Battlefield 2042 battlefield is pure juice of chaos. The main “culprit” is the huge number of players. In practice, this means that although the action usually focuses on points of interest on the map, there are no completely safe locations. All of a sudden, a sniper might look at you and decide to play target practice. Or a plane could come up and turn you into mincemeat. Few games really manage to convey this terrifying insecurity of being in an armed conflict.

Each team is divided into four-player squads. And here comes the importance of playing among friends: as much as these squads are part of a larger team, they function as small units that necessarily need to act in coordination. So, without “trustworthy” people?, it can be a frustrating experience: the chance of you ending up alone in the middle of a huge map and surrounded by enemies is huge.

It is necessary to communicate well and, above all, determine the role each player will play. It’s not very smart, for example, to have a squad of four snipers but no one to heal the wounded comrades. Likewise, having four doctors would severely limit the team’s offensive capabilities.

play as you want

One of the new features is exactly this: the game has four specialist characters, each with different abilities.

Mackay, for example, falls into the assault class. He has a weapon that shoots a hook and raises it to higher points in the scene, useful when it comes to surprising enemies. Also, he moves faster than the others while aiming.

Casper, on the other hand, is of the reconnaissance class: he has a drone and a motion sensor, which shows where enemies are in the vicinity.

There is also Falck, a medic, who can heal comrades from a distance and is able to revive any ally (not just your squad members).

And finally, Boris is an engineer who can assemble an automated firing turret. It also improves the performance of this equipment, which locks on targets faster and marks their location on the map.

Each of these operators has a suggested set of weapons, but here comes something really cool: you can mix these sets or even assemble your own. Imagine, for example, playing with Mackay and his retractable hook, but instead of an assault rifle, using a powerful sniper rifle. With this, the player can reach high areas and benefit from a ranged weapon.

Another interesting novelty in terms of gameplay is the possibility to customize weapons in real time. It works like this: at the touch of a button, a menu opens where you can choose options for four characteristics, with different types of barrels, sights, undercarriage and ammo.

How does this work in practice? Let’s assume you are in a more open area. It’s a good idea to change the crosshairs for one with a bigger zoom, to put a barrel with greater reach and a support that gives more stability. Moved to an enclosed area? How about a silencer, a less zoomed (and faster) scope and a grenade launcher support?

In addition to preventing the player from racking his brain when putting together a set of equipment, this customization allows you to always have the ideal equipment for each situation. It is, without a doubt, one of the great achievements of Battlefield 2042 and a milestone for the genre.

Varied map with personality

Another point that caught our attention in this test was the size and variety of the map. In the beta, it was only possible to play in Orbital, a rocket launching center in French Guiana. In addition to the platform itself (whose rocket can actually be launched in the middle of the game if players don’t destroy it), it has several open areas in the woods, sheds, etc.

The map is divided into sectors. To conquer a sector, a team has to master all the points of interest marked in it. Hence the importance of acting in a coordinated manner and having in your squad different types of specialists, who tend to be more or less useful depending on the situation.

And, to give even more variety and unpredictability to the game, there are possible temporal and climatic variations. The daytime setting can turn into an almost nightly battle and dramatically change the pace of the game.

tradition is tradition

The game also retains some classic elements of the franchise. One of them is the presence of vehicles, extremely useful when moving around the huge maps and attacking enemy positions (and, of course, defending your own). Commanding tanks, planes and helicopters greatly enriches the experience.

Destructible scenarios are also back. Although it is not possible to implode all the buildings, knocking down walls or other elements reinforces that feeling of realism and total insecurity.

Overall, this first contact with Battlefield 2042 showed a very promising game that tends to excite, especially when played in class. While the title maintains traditional elements, it implements relevant new features that, above all, work well.

to know how players will receive the game and if it will be able to share the spotlight with the competition – especially considering that the main opponent, Call of Duty, has the Warzone mode, which is free and will have substantial news later this year.

Battlefield 2042 will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on November 19th.