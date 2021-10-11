Ben Affleck reveals that scene where he kissed Matt Damon on the mouth was cut out of film – Monet

+



Ben Affleck and Matt Damon (Photo: Getty Images)

Actor Ben Affleck revealed that a scene in which he kissed his friend and co-worker Matt Damon on the mouth was cut from the period drama ‘The Last Duel’ (2021). Directed by filmmaker Ridley Scott, the film stars and had its script written by Affleck and Damon.

Affleck exposed the removal from the scene in an interview with the Entertainment Tonight TV show website. In the scene, instead of the kiss given by Damon, the actor’s character ends up kneeling to greet the character played by his friend.

Matt Damon in a scene from The Last Duel (2021) (Photo: Reproduction)

“That’s how we do it at home too,” Affleck joked about the fulfillment of his colleague’s character in the film. “I need to kneel for him, since when he started driving [filmes], that’s how I have to do it when I walk into his house,” Damon insisted jokingly.

Then Affleck reminded his friend of the original version of the scene, with the kiss, a tradition from the time the movie is set: “In fact, in the original version of this scene, that ceremony was going to show you kissing everyone on the mouth. And that was in the script.” Damon then joked: “And that would have been our first kiss in a movie.”

Ben Affleck in a scene from The Last Duel (2021) (Photo: Reproduction)

“It will be for the next one”, completed Affleck through laughter. Then he explained the scene change: “Ridley thought it would be a distraction and his instincts were right.”

Damon added: “Yeah, the two characters really hate each other and that would be funny. In fact, in the scene where I get down on my knees, Ben improvised and as soon as I started my speech he interrupts me and says, ‘closer’. Then I got up and knelt closer. He did it out of nowhere, it wasn’t in the script.”

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in a scene from Indomitable Genius (1997) (Photo: Publicity)

Also with the presence of writer Nicole Holofcener in the script, ‘The Last Duel’ tells the story of the last duel authorized by the French state in its history. Affleck brings to life an earl challenged to combat by one of his knights after he is accused of abusing his servant’s wife.

Damon and Affleck are longtime friends. They won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 1998 for ‘Indomitable Genius’ (1997). Then, in 2013, Affleck won the Oscar for best film, for ‘Argo’ (2012), directed and starred by him.

Watch below the trailer for ‘The Last Duel’, written and starring the two actors: