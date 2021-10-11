Benefit Withdrawal Calendar from October 11th to 15th

key points This week the new emergency aid withdrawals begin;

On Tuesday (12), there will be no withdrawals due to the holiday of Nossa Senhora Aparecida;

Values ​​range up to R$375.

This week starts another week of emergency aid withdrawals. Those who have already received the amount in their Caixa Tem can withdraw the money.

The amount paid to beneficiaries varies, depending on their family composition. Find out the variation and composition here:

composed by only one member, the benefit is R$150 per month.

If the family is composed of more than one person, the family will receive R$250.

Now, if the family is headed by a woman without a spouse or partner, with at least one person of legal age, the value is R$375.

Schedule for withdrawal of the 6th installment of emergency aid

The calendar was divided according to the month of birth of the beneficiaries. See the day of withdrawal below, from October 11th:

Born in June – October 11th

Born in July – October 13th

Born in August – October 14th

Born in September – October 15th

Born in October – October 18th

Born in November – October 19

Born in December – October 19th

How to withdraw money?

The withdrawal can be made at the ATM, find out how to do it:

At the ATM, select “Emergency Assistance Withdrawal”;

Enter your CPF and confirm;

Enter the six-number code generated in the Caixa Tem application and confirm;

Choose a value and press “enter”;

So, just wait for the money to withdraw.

How to withdraw without the card?

Beneficiaries can withdraw their benefit without the card:

The withdrawal is done without a card, so click on the “Enter” button on the ATM keyboard.

Click on the “Emergency Aid Withdrawal” button.

Enter your CPF number and click the “Confirm” button.

Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button.

Choose a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button.

Wait for the money to be released.

How to generate the code in Caixa Tem?

The code is used for the withdrawal, it can be found in the Caixa Tem application:

In the application’s digital savings, select withdrawal and enter the amount;

The generated code must be written down to be used at an ATM or Lotteric Houses unit at the time of withdrawal.

What to do with the money before being able to withdraw?

With the money in the Digital Social Savings account, beneficiaries can make payments and purchases online. The transfer can be performed using the virtual debit card, available on the Caixa TEM app.

With the release of the withdrawal, beneficiaries can also make a bank transfer to any bank, free of charge. However, Caixa TEM has the following monthly limitations: R$600 per transfer, R$1,200.00 per day and R$5,000 monthly, with three transfers each month.

In addition, at Caixa TEM, two withdrawals and two printed statements are allowed. However, with the app there is the possibility to consult the statement as many times as you want. Transfers to Caixa Econômica Federal accounts are unlimited.

I was not included in the emergency aid extension, what to do?

Those who were denied emergency aid in 2021 had until July 3 to request a benefit review. But, among several complaints about the system that was down, many people were unable to ask for a correction.

Those who missed the deadline to contest the emergency aid must wait for the opening of a new period. This is because of the fine-tooth comb on the monthly benefit that the government makes, verified by Dataprev in order to analyze any inconsistencies or irregularities in the payment of the benefit.

There is still no information disclosed on when the new benefit contestation date will be opened.

emergency assistance

Emergency aid was created last year to help vulnerable families with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Initially, only five installments would be paid and the amount would be according to the family composition. However, due to the resurgence of the pandemic, the government decided that it would make the payment for another two months, that is, until October 2021.

