Benzema and Mbappé command the upset over Spain, and France wins unprecedented title

Emotion was not lacking this Sunday (10) in the decision of the Nations League. At San Siro, Milan, Italy, the France won the Spain of comeback by 2-1 and won the unprecedented title of the competition. Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé scored the winning goals.

The French reached the semifinals of this second edition of the League of Nations having the best campaign in the group stage, making 16 points in a key that had Portugal, Croatia and Sweden. In the semi, coach Didier Deschamps’ team beat Belgium, turned 3-2, and reached the unprecedented final of the competition.

Spain, had the worst campaign among the four semifinalists, but right away “gave payback” in Italy after being eliminated in the semifinals of the 2020 Euro., and won 2-1 at San Siro. The two goals were scored by the forward of Manchester City Ferrán Torres.

The two teams also returned to dispute a European competition decision after a few years. France’s last final was in 2016, in Euro lost at home to Portugal. Spain, for a longer time: since 2012, when was the last european champion.

At San Siro, the decision started with a lot, with a lot of study on the part of both teams in the opening minutes, and that’s why the first half didn’t have so much emotion. Spain and France rarely reached the opposing goal in real danger.

At the end of the first step, the French still gained an important embezzlement for the sequel to the decision. In the 40th minute, defender Raphaël Varane felt a physical problem and had to be substituted. Dayot Upamecano, of the Bayern Munchen, took the place of the defender of the Manchester United.

On the way back to the second half, the match started to heat up, with Spain and France proposing the game much more. On minute 18, the French hit a ball on the crossbar after starting a counterattack in a move that ended with a submission by Theo Hernández.

It was then that, in the next minute, the score was finally opened at the San Siro. Sergio Busquets gave a spectacular shot for Oyarzabal, who dominated, entered the area, and beat placed to beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Spain 1 to 0 France.

And despite the goal conceded, the French quickly outlined the reaction. On minute 21, Benzema received it diagonally from Mbappé, close to the penalty area, and made everything the same in Italy with an anthological goal. the attacker of Real Madrid hit placed kick, and France tied 1-1.

The turn of France happened in the 35th minute. Mbappé received it in the area, dribbled and scored the French’s second goal at the San Siro. In the bid, the shirt 10 seemed offside, but even after checking with the VAR, the goal was validated and, with that, the bleus became champions, winning the second edition of the competition. The first, who took it was Portugal.

With the unprecedented title of the League of Nations, France ended a long starvation of titles and returned to being champions in Europe after 21 years. The last achievement was in the Euro 2000s.

This was also Mbappé’s second title for the French national team, after the 2018 World Cup, while Benzema, who until then had not been called up any more, was champion for the first time for his country.

The guy: Kylian Mbappé

Despite not having started the match well, the number 10 shirt of the French team was the great hero of the final, which gave the title to France. At 35 minutes, the forward of the PSG scored the title goal at the San Siro.

Theo Hernández, Karim Bezema and Kylian Mbappé celebrating France’s goal in the Nations League final Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

upcoming games

Now the Fury only returns to the field in November, by european qualifiers to the world Cup. On the 11th, the Spaniards face the Greece in Athens for the ninth round.

France, meanwhile, host Kazakhstan at the Stade de France in Paris, also for the qualifiers. The clash is scheduled for November 13th.

Datasheet

GOALS: Spain: Oyarzabal (64′); France: Benzema (66′) and Mpappé (80′)

SPAIN: Unai Simon; Azpilicueta, Eric García, Laporte and Marcos Alonso; Gavi (Koke), Sergio Busquets and Rodri (Fornals); Ferrán Torres (Merino), Oyarzabal and Pablo Sarabia (Pino). Technician: Luis Enrique.

FRANCE: Lloris; Koundé, Varane (Upamecano) and Kimpembe; Pavard (Dubois), Pogba, Tchouaméni and Theo Hernández; Griezmann (Veretout), Benzema and Mbappé. Technician: Didier Deschamps.