“Better and better”, Mercedes celebrates evolution in the fight against Red Bull

After making the two best times of the weekend and having had an impressive performance in practice, both in Russia and Turkey, Mercedes seems, in fact, to have come back stronger for the final stretch of the season. For Toto Wolff, head of the team, the improvement is a natural consequence of the time spent learning with the car, especially after the changes that took place in the regulations for this season.

Wolff valued the result of the classification this Saturday (9), in Turkey, although Lewis Hamilton, can not take the pole for having to pay a penalty of ten positions on the grid for changing an engine component.

“The more we test, guide and simulate situations, the better our performance, it keeps getting better. Today we would have been pole and second in the standings with a solid margin, but unfortunately Lewis was penalized”, said the Austrian.

Mercedes, Hamilton and Bottas, is in great shape (Photo: Mercedes)

The performance of the German team this weekend even recalled the not-so-distant times of dominance of the team in F1, when Toto’s teams didn’t give the slightest chance to their rivals, swimming with armfuls race after race.

“The good part of the day is that we have rhythm and we still have six more races until the end of the championship. Today the car is definitely in a better place than in spring and summer”, followed the Mercedes boss.

The Turkish GP is scheduled to start at 9 am (GMT-3) this Sunday and will be broadcast live by the channel on open TV Band and the streaming service F1 TV Pro. BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and In real time.

* collaborated by Samuel Novaes