Bil Araújo wins the Fire Trial; know what the power will be

Bil Araújo won for the second time to Fireproof in The Farm 2021. The dynamic was recorded at the Proving Ground, on the afternoon of this Sunday (10), and should be shown on the night of this Monday (11). Also participated in the activity Dynho Alves and Victor Pecoraro.

Participants were defined by drawing lots: yellow balls participated in the dispute; red balls were eliminated; and orange balls could veto someone. Dynho, Marina, Victor, Bil, Sthe and Valentina took the yellow ones. Gui Araújo, Solange and Tiago Piquilo, who removed the orange balls, vetoed Valentina, Marina and Sthe, respectively.

The dynamic consisted of a bocce-type game. The winner needed to score three points first. Bil won and will have the possibility to choose between the Power of the Red Flame and the Power of the Yellow Flame in the next Roça. Victor and Dynho, who lost, pulled Erasmo and Solange to the bay, respectively.

Just before the recording, the presenter Adriane Galisteu announced the result of the poll to define the red power: the winner’s vote will be weighted two. Bil can take this power or pass it on to another pawn if he wants to take the yellow power (which was not revealed).

Who is under threat this week? – At Roça Formation this Tuesday (12), the farmer Rich Melquiades can nominate a pawn for the hot seat. This Sunday, in conversations with Dayane Mello and Aline Mineiro, he hinted that he could nominate Bil. The house, in turn, must target the votes against the model or the ex-panicat. If that happens, they can pull someone out of the stall. Finally, the two are also threatened in the dynamics of Resta 1, depending on who starts the round.