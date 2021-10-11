Bitcoin over $56,000, Bitmain out of China and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – After spending the weekend operating between US$ 54 and US$ 55,000, Bitcoin (BTC) gained strength in the early hours of Monday (11) and once again surpassed the US$ 56 thousand mark, which it occurred at the end of last week after five months, but without much support.

At 7:02 am, the BTC was quoted at US$ 55,386, up 1.6% daily, a movement that, however, is not followed by the market as a whole. The Ethereum (ETH), for example, appreciated slightly by 0.25% at the same time, to US$ 3,587.

In recent days, analysts have highlighted the strong entry of institutional investors as the main factor for the advance of Bitcoin, which helps to give more support to the movement and reinforces assessments that the largest cryptocurrency in the world may seek new maximums until the end of the period. year.

Among the altcoins, the dYdX(DYDX) protocol stands out, which is going up again strongly. About two weeks ago, when China decided to outlaw operations with digital assets, dYdX rose strongly, being sought as an alternative by investors to invest in the crypto market in a decentralized way.

The asset is the protocol’s native currency, which stands out for offering some functions normally seen only in common brokerages, but in a decentralized manner. With complete anonymity, it is possible, for example, to make leveraged trades.

In addition, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) goes up again, but with less intensity after a great appreciation, which reached 400% in one week.

On the downside, Fantom (FTM), which offers an alternative solution to Ethereum, appears among the biggest drops of the day after jumping nearly 100% last week.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:20 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $56,440 +2.5% Ethereum (ETH) US$3,587 +0.25% Cardano (ADA) $2.23 -1.2% Binance Coin (BNB) $420 +0.4% XRP (XRP) $1.17 -2.25%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours dYdX (DYDX) $2.26 +21.4% Mdex (MDX) $1.61 +9.80% Shiba Inu (SHIB) US$ 0.00002858 +7.2% Arweave (AR) US$ 62.78 +7.5% OMG Network (OMG) US$ 14.64 +5.9%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Stacks (STX) $2.01 -7.1% Fantom (FTM) $2.09 -6.3% Maker (MKR) US$2,526 -5.4% Earth (LUNA) $40.29 -4.9% Kusamana (KSM) $340.57 -4.8%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 53.40 +1.12% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 72.65 +2.02% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 60.30 +1.91% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 19.02 0.00% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 14.55 +0.21%

See the main news from the crypto market this Monday (11):

Binance.US Announces New CEO

The US arm of the world’s largest exchange, Binance.US, promoted Brian Shroder to CEO after hiring him last month as chairman and board member. In addition, the company said Eric Segal will serve as interim chief financial officer (CFO) in place of Joshua Sroge, who has left the company.

Prior to joining Binance, Shroder was a strategist and business development executive at Ant Group, owned by Chinese group Alibaba, and was also an executive at Uber.

“I look forward to further growing our team as we continue to expand our products and services and take the first steps on our path to the IPO,” said Shroder in a statement.

The world’s largest mining company stops operating in China

Bitmain, the world’s largest maker of Bitcoin mining equipment, announced on Sunday (10) that it will no longer deliver products to customers in mainland China.

The decision takes place against the backdrop of the Chinese government’s major repression of the cryptocurrency industry, with the closing of mining operations and making any activity related to trading in digital currencies illegal. It is worth noting that Bitmain is still headquartered in Beijing.

In a statement, the company stressed that its principle has always been “to strictly obey local laws and regulations”, confirming that on Oct. 11 it stops shipping Antminer to mainland China, except for Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Customers who still have products to receive in the region need to contact Bitmain to find a solution.

Sri Lanka creates committee for blockchain projects

Sri Lanka announced the creation of a committee to explore new developments for digital banks, as well as blockchain and cryptocurrency mining projects in the country.

According to the government’s general director, Mohan Samaranayake, the need to develop “an integrated system of digital banking, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining technology” was identified as a means of remaining at the same level as global partners, adapting to the markets international.

In addition, the committee will also study methods to prevent money laundering, terrorist financing and other criminal activities related to these technologies. The country will also study the “Know-Your-Customer” processes (“Know-Your-Customer”, better known by the acronym KYC).

The five-member committee will study the regulatory frameworks and approaches for industries related to cryptoactives in countries such as Dubai, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, as well as the European Union.

According to a statement from the government’s Information Department, the development is an attempt to attract foreign investment in the areas of these technologies while Sri Lanka aims to modernize its economy.

Treeverse Platform Raises $25 Million

Treeverse, the browser-based metaverse gaming platform, raised $25 million in funds in a campaign that was supported by IdeoCo Labs, Animoca Brands, Skyvision Capital and Stani Kulechove.

The project has attracted attention and shown promise in a scenario where games based on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have gained investors worldwide, with the most famous case being Axie Infinity (AXS).

In the case of Treeverse, the proposal is to be a game in a virtual world with nostalgic elements resembling Pokémon in a MMORPG model (Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game, or online role-playing game, mass multiplayer, in free translation), relying on interaction using NFTs.

The platform was founded by popular NFT investor Loopify. Treeverse released its first NFTs in August with a collection of 10,420 private land parcels at $520 each, which sold out within an hour. These lands, called “Private Land for Founders”, have already yielded more than US$ 20 million in secondary volume and are being traded at US$ 7,000 per lot.

