Black firefighter sues Florida city that portrayed it as white | World and Science

woman sues city in floridaReproduction / Fire Department
Published 10/10/2021 12:23
In addition to being the first black professional in the category, Latosha also became the first black woman to hold the position of deputy chief 20 years after joining the institution, in 1996.
First commissioned by the local city hall in 2019, the mural was unveiled on June 3, 2020 in the city’s new fire department space. The art not only portrayed Clemons as white, but also former Boynton fire chief Glenn Joseph – black who was also depicted as a white man.
“I sincerely apologize for this and will take all necessary steps to ensure that it never happens again,” said LaVerriere.
In an interview with the Palm Beach Post, Clemons demanded answers about the mural’s production. “I’m hurt. I’m disappointed. I’m outraged. It’s been my heart, my soul, and my lifeblood to serve the community I grew up in. This is beyond disrespect and I basically want to know why this happened.”