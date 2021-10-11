Black firefighter sues Florida city that portrayed it as white | World and Science



Woman sues city in Florida – Reproduction/Fire Department

woman sues city in floridaReproduction / Fire Department

Published 10/10/2021 12:23

Latosha Clemons, the first black firefighter from Boynton Beach, Florida, United States, sued the city for $100,000 for libel and negligence after the local city government released a mural portraying her as a white woman. Information is from the Daily Mail newspaper. In addition to being the first black professional in the category, Latosha also became the first black woman to hold the position of deputy chief 20 years after joining the institution, in 1996.

In the action, Clemons claims that “being portrayed as white was not just a false appearance, it was also a representation that completely disrespected everything that the city’s first black firefighter had accomplished.” The document further alleges that Latosha suffered “mental and emotional damage, pain and suffering, and damage to his personal and professional reputation.” First commissioned by the local city hall in 2019, the mural was unveiled on June 3, 2020 in the city’s new fire department space. The art not only portrayed Clemons as white, but also former Boynton fire chief Glenn Joseph – black who was also depicted as a white man.

The mural was removed the following day after strong indignation from the local public. Lori LaVerriere, city manager for Boynton Beach, fired the city’s public arts manager, Debby Coles-Dobay. “I sincerely apologize for this and will take all necessary steps to ensure that it never happens again,” said LaVerriere.

In an interview with the Palm Beach Post, Clemons demanded answers about the mural’s production. “I’m hurt. I’m disappointed. I’m outraged. It’s been my heart, my soul, and my lifeblood to serve the community I grew up in. This is beyond disrespect and I basically want to know why this happened.”