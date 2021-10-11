Bolão do Paraná wins Lotofácil’s 2344 millionaire award

A Lotofácil raffle made by a bettor from Guarapuava, Paraná State, and another from the city of Vieiras, Minas Gerais, hit the 15 numbers drawn on Saturday (9), by the Lotofácil 2344. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the winning game, with two quotas, earned R$ 655 thousand.

Lotofácil’s contest number 2344 took place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, capital. Guarapuava’s winning bet, according to Caixa, was made at Lottery lottery.

Also according to Caixa, another 333 bets hit 14 tens and each took R$ 1,178.44. 17 of these bets were made in Paraná.

Of the winners with 13 correct answers, 9,881 people won R$ 25. Those who got 12 dozens correctly, 119,051 people, won R$ 10. The 623,162 bets that made 11 numbers won R$ 5.

How it works?

At Lotofácil, the player marks between 15 and 20 numbers, among the 25 available on the ticket, and wins a prize if they hit 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers. There is also the possibility of “Surpresinha” and the chance to compete for 3, 6, 12, 18 or 24 consecutive contests with the same bet through “Teimosinha”.

The simple bet of 15 tens of Lotofácil costs R$ 2.50. The draws are held from Monday to Saturday at 8pm. Bets can be placed up to 7 pm at lottery outlets or via the online Lotteries Online channel.

