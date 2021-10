Senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) and President Jair Bolsonaro| Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR

President Jair Bolsonaro criticized this Sunday (10) Senator Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP) for not using the name of André Mendonça, nominated for the position of minister in the Supreme Court (STF). The congressman is president of the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate, responsible for guiding the nomination.

“It’s been three months since the name of André Mendonça has been in the oven. The one who is not allowing the hearing is Davi Alcolumbre. Davi Alcolumbre is a person I helped during the elections while still in the Chamber, then he asked for support to elect Rodrigo Pacheco, I helped. He had everything possible during the two years with me and, suddenly, he doesn’t want André Mendonça”, said Bolsonaro.

Since the nomination, which took place in July, Alcolumbre has resisted putting Mendonça’s name on the post. The resistance has provoked reactions from the evangelical bench and Bolsonaro’s allies. This Saturday (10), pastor Silas Malafaia called the delay in scheduling the meeting “naughty”.

“I’ve been silent for 90 days seeing the shamelessness against the nomination of André Mendonça to the STF. This has never happened in the history of Brazil with a nominee of the President of the Republic. This was all led by the unscrupulous senator Davi Alcolumbre”, he said.