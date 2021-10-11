Bolsonaro gives up on Santos’ game for not being vaccinated

President Jair Bolsonaro complained this Sunday, the 10th, of not being able to go to Vila Belmiro to follow the game between Santos and Grêmio for the Brazilian Championship. Without having been immunized by the vaccine against covid-19, the chief executive fails to comply with the main requirement to have his entry authorized in football stadiums, whose fans returned this week. He is on holiday in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo.







“Why the vaccine passport? I wanted to see Santos’ game now and they said I had to be vaccinated. Why is that? I have more antibodies than those who took the vaccine,” Bolsonaro said in a conversation with supporters, ignoring studies that show that vaccines offer greater immunization than people who just got the disease and didn’t get immunized.

According to the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) protocols, all people inside the stadiums must be vaccinated with both doses or, if they have taken only the first dose, they must show negative PCR tests against covid-19.

In contact with the report from state, the board of Santos denied that it was sought by the team of president Jair Bolsonaro to follow in person the match in Vila between the team alvinegra and Grêmio, with a 1-0 victory for the team from Santos.

According to the club, there was no contact or expression of interest in joining Vila Belmiro this Sunday. “Santos FC was not contacted by the president’s team. The club follows the CBF protocols, which, in turn, follows the sanitary norms of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).”

This Sunday, Santos was able to receive fans in their games as home team again. The state government authorized the release of 30% of the stadium’s capacity. In order to enter Vila Belmiro, the Santos fan must present proof of vaccination in full, with two doses (Coronavac, Pfizer or AstraZeneca) or a single dose from Janssen.

Those who received only one dose of the immunizing agent could enter with a negative PCR test (performed 48 hours in advance) or an antigen test (performed 24 hours before departure).

Children under 12 years old, as they are not vaccinated, could not enter the stadium. In addition, it is mandatory to wear a mask and maintain social distance during the entire stay in the place.