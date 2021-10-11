Bolsonaro is banned from watching the Serie A match because he is not vaccinated

President is spending his holiday on the coast of São Paulo | Photo: Reproduction

Enjoying the holiday on the coast of São Paulo, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) tried to go to Vila Belmiro to watch the game between Santos and Grêmio for Serie A, this Sunday afternoon, 10, but was barred for not presenting proof that he is vaccinated against Covid-19.

The situation was shared by the president himself in conversation with journalists. Upset, he criticized the requirement and said he has more antibodies than vaccinated people.

“Why the card, the vaccine passport? I wanted to see Santos’ game now and they told me that he has to be vaccinated. Why is that? I have more antibodies than those who took the vaccine”, said the president.

With the advance of vaccination, the public has returned to football stadiums in Serie A since last week. However, some measures were implemented to allow the presence of fans.

In São Paulo, the return of the public has been authorized since October 4th. The determination is the presence of the public in only 30% of the stadium capacity, with compliance with sanitary standards and mandatory use of a mask.

To enter the stages, it is necessary to prove that you are fully vaccinated – with two doses or a single dose – or to present a negative test for the disease, valid for 48 hours for PCR types or 24 hours for antigen tests.



