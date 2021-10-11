Bolsonaro says he was prevented from going to Santos’ game because he was not vaccinated

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said this Sunday (10) that he was prevented from going to the Santos x Grêmio game, held in Vila Belmiro, in the city of Santos.

To enter the stadium, fans must present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 – the president says he has not been vaccinated.

“Because this passport for the vaccine, I wanted to see a Santos game now and they told me that it has to be vaccinated. Why that? I have more antibodies than those who took the vaccine”, said the president.

As of October 4th, the public was allowed to return to the stadiums in São Paulo, according to the following rules: occupancy must be 30% of each sector of the stadiums; from October 15th onwards occupancy may be 50%; on November 1st, the expectation is that the games will be fully occupied by fans in the stadiums in São Paulo.

The use of a mask is mandatory in all sectors of the stadium.

Those who are vaccinated with only the first dose can go through the stages, as long as they presented an antigen test against the disease within the last 24 hours, or the RT-PCR test performed within 48 hours.

On Saturday (9), Bolsonaro visited the city of Peruíbe and was fined for not wearing a mandatory protective mask against Covid-19.

The president of the Republic is staying at Forte dos Andradas, in Guarujá, and on Wednesday (13), he has an official agenda in Miracatu, a city in Vale do Ribeira.

THE CNN he sought out Santos Futebol Clube and is awaiting his return. The team from São Paulo beat Grêmio 1-0, with a goal by Wagner Leonardo in the second half. With the result, Santos jumped to 28 points and left the relegation zone, where Grêmio is, with just 23 points, in penultimate place.