Bolsonaro says he was prevented from watching Santos’ victory over Grêmio in Vila

Jair Bolsonaro claimed that he was prevented from watching Santos’ match against Grêmio, this Sunday, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. Spending the holiday on the coast of São Paulo, the President of the Republic could not enter Vila Belmiro because he was not vaccinated against covid-19.

“Why the vaccine passport? I wanted to see Santos’ game now and they told me that I have to be vaccinated. Why is that? I have more antibodies than those who took the vaccine”, he said in a live in his Facebook.

This afternoon’s match marked the return of the public to the Peixe games in Vila Belmiro. In all, around 4,600 people followed the home team’s triumph by 1-0, with a goal in second-half injury.

According to the protocol formulated by the CBF and the Government of the State of São Paulo, only 30% of the stadiums’ total capacity is allowed to the public, who are required to present a complete vaccination certificate, with two doses of Coronavac vaccine, Astrazeneca or Pfeizer or single dose from Janssen.

Those who have not yet completed the vaccination schedule must have taken at least one dose of the vaccine and present a test valid for 48 hours, for the PCR type, or 24 hours for the antigen tests.

