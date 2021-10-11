Brazil beats Italy to win the Beach Tennis World Cup | other sports

For the first time, a world championship in beach tennis was held outside Russia. And Brazil knew how to take advantage of playing at home. Encouraged by the fans who attended in force at the arena set up in Copacabana, the country’s beach tennis players did not give Italy a chance and won the fourth world title this Sunday.

Rafaella Miller and Marcela Vita won their first duel against Giulia Gasparri and Ninny Valentini. The Italians were considered favorites for being the current world champions. But the Brazilians played very well, especially in the opponents’ serves, won by two sets to zero, and opened 1-0 in the duel between countries.

André Baran and Vini Font faced Marco Garavini and Mattia Spoto and, in case of victory, the mixed doubles dispute would not be necessary. In a very balanced duel, the Brazilians showed more head in the decisive hours, won by two sets to zero, and guaranteed the cup for Brazil.

With the title, Brazil is the biggest champion of the tournament (2013, 2018, 2019 and 2021) along with Italy (2012, 2014, 2015 and 2017). The two countries have four titles and dominate the world stage. Russia have a competition cup at home.

The first set started with a huge streak of service breaks. Brazil broke the Italian serve four times and took the change in three. Pushed by the crowd, Rafaella Miller and Marcela Vita managed for the first time to confirm a serve and opened 5-3. Giulia Gasparri and Ninny Valentini lost their minds, missed a lot, and Brazil closed the last point of the set easily: 6-3.

Encouraged by the good end of the first set, the Brazilians started with everything in the second, opening 2-0. The Italians managed to confirm the serve for the first time and tied for 3-3. But the reaction stopped there. The girls from Brazil defended a lot and set their pace to close with a new 6-3.

André Baran and Vini Font entered the court knowing that the girls had already done what seemed unlikely and that their victory would guarantee the title for Brazil. But the Italians started better, breaking the serve and opening 2-1. But soon the Brazilian pair returned the break and left everything the same. The pairs exchanged points and the game was dramatic. Brazil confirmed the service in the 6 to 5 and Mattia Spoto went to the service. Italy reached 40 to 30 and had the chance to make everything the same. But the Brazilians equaled 40 to 40, and Spoto sent out the decisive serve giving the first set to Brazil.