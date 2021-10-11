Brazil completes a week with an average of deaths below 500

Brazil registered today 167 new deaths of covid-19 and completed one week with the moving average of deaths below 500. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

A total of 601,047 deaths throughout the country due to the coronavirus since March of last year, when the pandemic began in Brazil. The states of Amapá, Acre, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte and Roraima did not register deaths. Tocantins, on the other hand, did not disclose new cases or deaths.

The moving average today stood at 437 — during the so-called first wave of the pandemic, it went above a thousand for 31 days. The index is considered the best indicator to analyze the context of the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays.

The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability. Today, the trend in the country is down, -17%.

Today, 8,564 new coronavirus diagnoses were also registered in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 21,573,883 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

In all, 14 states registered a downward trend, another six and the Federal District remained stable and six showed an increase in the variation of the last two weeks.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (14%)

Minas Gerais: stable (-4%)

Rio de Janeiro: stable (-1%)

North region

Northeast region

Pernambuco: stable (1%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-25%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (-7%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-41%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-55%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (-8%)

Santa Catarina: fall (-25%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health reported that 182 new deaths caused by covid-19 were reported in Brazil in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 601,011 deaths across the country.

According to the ministry’s numbers, there were 8,639 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil in the last 24 hours. The total number of infected reached 21,575,820 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,678,858 recovered cases of the disease so far in the country, with another 295,951 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.