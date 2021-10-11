Brazil has 167 new deaths by Covid; 5 states did not register deaths in the last 24 hours – 10/10/2021 – Balance and Health

Brazil recorded 167 deaths by Covid and 8,564 cases of the disease, this Sunday (10). With that, the country reached 601,047 deaths and 21,573,883 people infected by Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic.

At least five states did not register deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours. Amapá, Acre, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte and Roraima reported no new deaths.

Only Tocantins did not update data on deaths and new cases this Sunday.

The moving average of deaths reached 437 deaths per day, a decrease of 17% compared to two weeks ago. The average of cases is 15,458 infections per day, a reduction of 17% also compared to the same period.

Country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between sheet, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disseminate the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Vaccination data against Covid-19, also collected by the consortium, were updated in 23 states and the Federal District.​

Brazil registered 261,593 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, this Sunday. The number of first doses applied was negative, after downward revision of the data from Acre and Espírito Santo.

In all, 149,368,880 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil. Thus, the country managed to have more than 70% of its entire population at least partially immunized.

In Brazil, 99,189,553 people are already with the complete vaccination schedule, that is, they have already received the two doses or the single dose of Janssen. With this, the country has more than 60% of the population over 18 years old with complete protection.

Even those who completed the vaccination schedule with two doses must maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, experts say.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles took place in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party), which threatened to withhold data, delayed bulletins about the disease and took information off the air, with the interruption of the dissemination of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​