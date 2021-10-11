Brazil has 601,000 killed by Covid; moving average is 437 victims a day, the lowest since November | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Sunday (10) 167 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 601,047 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 437 –the smallest recorded since November 13, 2020 (when he was in 403). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -17% and points fall .

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Sunday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Monday (4): 498

Tuesday (5): 479

Wednesday (6): 464

Thursday (7): 438

Friday (8): 457

Saturday (9): 447

Sunday (10): 437

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Six states (AM, SE, RO, PB, CE, PI) present death toll. Six (AC, AP, CE, RN, RO and RR) did not register new deaths this Sunday. AC also did not register new cases. In RO, there was a reduction of 1 death from the total, after review.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,573,883 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 8,564 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average for the last 7 days was 15,458 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -17% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 601,047

601,047 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 167

167 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 437 (14-day variation: -17%)

437 (14-day variation: -17%) Total confirmed cases: 21,573,883

21,573,883 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 8,564

8,564 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 15,458 (variation in 14 days: -17%)

On the rise (6 states): AM, SE, RO, PB, CE, PI

AM, SE, RO, PB, CE, PI In stability (6 states and the DF): ES, GO, PE, RJ, MG, DF, RS

ES, GO, PE, RJ, MG, DF, RS Falling (13 states): RN, PR, SC, SP, RR, BA, AL, MT, MA, PA, MS, AP, AC

RN, PR, SC, SP, RR, BA, AL, MT, MA, PA, MS, AP, AC Did not disclose (1 state): TO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Brazil has 99,189,553 people who took the second dose or the single dose of immunizing agents against Covid-19, which is equivalent to 46.5% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule, according to data also gathered by the consortium of press vehicles.

Those who took the first dose and are partially immunized are 149,368,880 people, which corresponds to 70.02% of the population. The booster dose was applied to 2,344,769 people.

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 250,903,202 doses applied since the start of vaccination, in January 2021.

See the situation in the states

States with rising deaths

States with deaths in stability

States with falling deaths

ES: +14%

MG: -4%

RJ: -1%

SP: -32%

DF: -7%

GO: +1%

MS: -55%

MT: -41%

AC: -89%

AM: +217%

AP: -71%

PA: -52%

RO: +75%

RR: -33%

TO: the state did not release new data until 8 pm. Considering the data until 20h on Saturday (9), it was at -58% (down)

AL: -36%

BA: -35%

EC: +26%

MA: -42%

PB: +29%

PE: +1%

PI: +17%

RN: -25%

SE: +100%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

