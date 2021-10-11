Brazil starts testing booster application also for a single dose of Janssen | Coronavirus

The more than 4,500 Brazilian volunteers who, since the end of last year, have taken the single dose of the vaccine against covid-19 produced by the laboratory Janssen-Cilag, from the pharmaceutical company Johnson&Johnson, will also begin this month to receive a booster application. The information is from Veja magazine.

At this first moment, the population that does not participate in the clinical study will not be included. On Aug. 25, the Ministry of Health announced a recommendation for seniors over 70 and immunosuppressed people to take the third dose of the vaccine. According to the folder, the booster should preferably be done with the immunizing agent from Pfizer – in the absence of it, the ideal is to use vaccines from Astrazeneca or Janssen.

Volunteers will be monitored until the end of 2022 to see if there is a need for an extra application of the vaccine and what the benefits of a booster dose of Janssen’s immunizer are.

More protection

In the United States, similar research carried out with Janssen volunteers shows that the application of two doses of the Janssen vaccine guarantees 94% protection against symptomatic cases of Covid-19, a level comparable to the messenger RNA vaccines developed by the pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna.

A study in phase 2 developed by Johnson&Johnson also with American patients indicates that the application of two doses of vaccine with an interval of 56 days between them provides 100% protection against severe cases of Covid and 94% against moderate to severe episodes.

Another study by J&J points out that a second dose from six months after the application, idealized to be a single dose, increases the level of antibodies by twelve times. When the booster is given within two months, the antibody level is increased fourfold.

According to a statement from Janssen, a survey still in the pre-print phase on the effectiveness of the vaccine in the real world, carried out with 390,517 cases of Americans in July, when the Delta variant was already widely registered in the country, showed that the immunizing agent for single dose is 81% effective in preventing hospitalizations and 79% against infection by the virus.

Johnson&Johnson is now considering seeking authorization from the FDA, the US food and drug regulatory agency, for large-scale application of its two-dose vaccine.

