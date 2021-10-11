Brazil today surpasses the 100 million mark with full immunization

posted on 10/11/2021 05:54 / updated on 10/11/2021 06:32



Brazil is close to breaking the barrier of 100 million people with the complete vaccination scheme against covid-19. Yesterday, the country reached 99,315,948 vaccinated with the two doses, or the only one, in the case of Janssen. This weekend, were applied more than 1 million doses a day, according to data from Localiza SUS, released yesterday. Even though almost half of the Brazilian population has a complete vaccination schedule, it is not yet time to relax with protective measures. After all, the pandemic killed more than 601,000 people.

About 149.5 million people are partially immunized, that is, they have received at least one dose. In relation to the total population, this number is equivalent to 70.07%. Even if the numbers are optimistic, there is still a long way to go to achieve the so-called herd immunity. According to the intensive care physician at Hospital Brasília Rodrigo Biondi, many people already have their immunity against the disease weakened due to the time of the last vaccine.

“Most of those fully vaccinated are elderly, who have been immunized for some time, and it’s as if they weren’t part of these 100 million. So, to consider herd immunity, it must be when there is mass vaccination of 70% to 80% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule. Even though it is a little far away, there are some other problems related (to herd immunity), such as variants and, as much as the available vaccines show effectiveness against them, no immunizing agent is completely effective”. “Another factor that we need to take into account is the hosts and most are asymptomatic. It is children and adolescents who still have a late vaccination schedule. Even with advanced studies to vaccinate this population, there is still resistance”, he said.

The doctor explains that, when he can vaccinate this age group, it will be worth it for two reasons: there is mortality, even if it is low, and because they are usually asymptomatic hosts. “Small children have a lot of contact with each other. It’s hard to be socially detached and they have a lot more social interaction than adults. So, when they are in environments with a higher proportion of contagion, they can catch and contaminate an adult”, he explained.

Recently, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga repudiated laws that mandate the use of masks. “I am absolutely contrary. The federal government defends first the dignity of the human person, life, freedom. I think a law to enforce anything is absurd, because it doesn’t work. We have to make people adhere to the health recommendations”, he said.

The infectologist Ana Helena Germoglio, from the Regional Hospital of Asa Norte (Hran), points out the opposite and, despite the drop in cases, this is not the time to relax in the protective measures. “In the last year, we have already learned to relax in many measures that are not as effective against the pandemic, such as washing our groceries and taking a shower every time we got home. So, there is already a certain relaxation. But, the other measures are simple, especially the use of a mask.”

According to Ana Helena, it is premature to think about removing the obligation of the mask. “In other countries, where there were major outbreaks, they are already removing the masks, but because there is a large percentage of vaccination. Abolishing other measures, such as the use of masks and social distancing, will be the last to be taken. A mask is a very simple measure to use and follow. Now that we are starting to control the pandemic, a real control to reduce cases for us to control, but we still have a very high transmission rate”, he said.

The president of Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), reiterated the recall of the Health Minister, Marcelo Queiroga, to the CPI. Aziz said that Queiroga has three points to clarify to the senators: “Why there was guidance to suspend the vaccination of teenagers from 12 to 17 years old; what will the vaccination be like next year; and on the opinion of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec), regarding medicines without scientific proof, that have not yet come out”, said the senator. Aziz also guaranteed that even with the new call of the minister of Health, the CPI calendar was not changed and the vote on the report should take place on October 20th.

The state of São Paulo registered, over the weekend, 4,23 thousand people hospitalized for covid-19, according to a daily bulletin released by the government. According to the balance sheet, the number is the lowest since April 5, 2020, in other words, the lowest in the last 18 months. The indicator was also seven times lower than that reported at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic, which exceeded 31,000 patients with the disease. Of the total hospitalized, 2,045 were yesterday in Intensive Care Units (ICU) and 2,185 in the ward. The occupancy rate of ICU beds was 38.7% in the Greater São Paulo region and 31.2% in the state.