Britney Spears: Take the quiz and guess which year each event happened | Fantastic – Interactivity

Britney Spears is one of the biggest celebrities on the planet. The singer earns millions of dollars performing, selling perfumes and appearing on television. At the same time, however, her life was tightly controlled by a guardianship, under which she had lived for 13 years.
O Fantastic brings a report on the documentary 'Controlling Britney', sequel to 'Framing Britney Spears', which presents the details of the guardianship of the singer, the security apparatus that surrounded her and her future.

The album ‘Baby One More Time’ launched Britney in the music world. What year is he from?
What year did Britney wear the iconic denim look alongside then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake?
In the video for ‘Toxic’, Britney appears covered only in crystals. What year was this?
Britney’s famous scene with an umbrella hitting a paparazzo’s car during a tantrum happened in which year?
The birth of Britney’s first child, Sean Preston, was what year?
Britney Spears made pop history by dancing with a snake on the VMA stage in what year?
Britney and Jason Alexander’s wedding in Las Vegas lasted 55 hours. When did this happen?
Michael Jackson invited Britney to perform with him on a special show. What year was this?
At the age of 19, Britney came to Brazil for the first time to perform at Rock In Rio. In what year did this happen?
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced that they are engaged. When was that?