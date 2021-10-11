Brusque registers 320th death by Covid-19 this Sunday

A 63-year-old man was Covid-19’s latest victim in Brusque. The resident of Águas Claras neighborhood died this Sunday, 10. He had the first symptoms on September 24 and was admitted to the ICU on October 3rd.

In the last 24 hours, nine new cases of the disease were registered in the city. Since the beginning of the pandemic there are already 29,478 confirmed cases. Of the total infected, 29,042 patients have recovered. There are 117 active cases and 24 under investigation.

Currently, there are seven people hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and four in the ward. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, so far, 319 deaths have been registered.

Regarding vaccines, 167,690 doses of the immunizing agent have already been applied in the city. Those partially immunized are 100,437. And those fully immunized add up to 65,596.

Guidelines

In case of flu symptoms, immediately seek out the Triage Center for Respiratory Symptomatic Patients, which works seven days a week, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, at Arena Brusque. At other times, the service takes place at the Azambuja and Dom Joaquim hospitals, which are on duty for the Unified Health System (SUS).

Questions can be answered by WhatsApp: (47) 98848-1054.