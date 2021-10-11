Burglar gets sick and dies during bakery robbery in Belo Horizonte

A robbery at a bakery was interrupted this Sunday morning (10) after the assailant became ill and died during the crime, which took place in the city of Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais. According to the Minas Gerais Military Police, the thief would have suffered a sudden illness while carrying out the action.

An employee of the establishment told O Tempo newspaper that the crime occurred around 6:20 am. The thief was the first “customer” of the day. “There was only me and one other employee at the time, he was the first person to enter. It was a quick thing, there wasn’t much time,” he said.

As there was no sale until the time of the crime, the assailant managed to get only the money that remains in the cashier, around R$ 100. The employees were not surrendered by the criminal.

The police report registered by the military indicates that the assailant was taken to a hospital, already lifeless. The knife used in the robbery was seized.

After the unsuccessful robbery, the bakery functioned normally.