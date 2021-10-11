Cacti Target: Priest Makes Joke, Juliette Fans Attack | Fame | Online Diary

Born in Espírito Santo, Father Patrick Fernandes celebrates masses in the São Sebastião Parish, in Parauapebas, in the southeast of Pará. The priest has gained a legion of followers on social networks, with posts full of good humor.

Meet the influencer priest of Pará with 1 million followers

However, a joke by the priest did not please the part of the “cactuses” – as fans of BBB 21 winner Juliette Freire are called. Patrick Fernandes made a joke on Twitter, during a Juliette and Whinderson Nunes live, shown last Friday (8).

The priest posted a comment on the supposed romance between Juliette and her fellow prisoner, singer Rodolffo: “I just don’t do this wedding if they don’t call me. If they call me I’m already in my clothes to go”, wrote the priest.

Almost instantly, several Juliette fans began attacking the priest on social media. The terms “priest” and “Patrick Fernandes” were among the most talked about topics on Twitter during the early hours of Saturday.

Prints of people attacking the priest 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/gt9vKwU30C — 𝐊𝐚𝐦𝐢 • 🌗 (@Kami_027) October 9, 2021

that these people succumb to the fire of hell, because rivaling priest for me is the end, priest people deserve respect above all. pic.twitter.com/8HIcWny0YV — bang. (@eaaepam) October 9, 2021

People is it serious that this is happening? I just joked, I just played with the situation because the fans themselves started to say that I supported the marriage, I support the happiness of both regardless of the choice. Internet is sick! — Patrick Fernandes 🌵🌵❤️ (@padre_patrickf) October 9, 2021

Look at the cookie earner getting a cookie🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/P1MjSyfAFG — Deborah 🎱 🎯🤐📻 (@deboraadsb) October 10, 2021

Immaturity

Just an hour after the beginning of the “bullshit”, the priest had already made several posts with the intention of defending himself from the attacks of the furious “cactuses”. “Guys, I asked an innocent question, I jumped on the bandwagon here because I figured you were all kidding, just like me. I never thought that something so silly could take this proportion! So much cursing for nothing, how old are you!? How immaturity,” he said.