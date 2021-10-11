Caio Ribeiro talks about the fight against cancer: “I always believed that there was an end and that this end was a cure” | spectacular sport

Caio Ribeiro talks about cancer treatment and overcoming

This week, Caio received the team from Spectacular sport to talk about the recovery and how the whole process was, from the diagnosis to the conversations with family, friends and the decision to make public the health issue he had to face. See the video above.

– I didn’t want to worry people, I don’t like being bearer of bad news. I’m an optimistic guy, I like to sell good things, to sell health, to always see the optimistic side of things. And I knew people would be worried. So, I tried to hold as long as I could – he said.

At 46 years old, the commentator said that, despite the difficulty of facing the diagnosis of the disease, his “good mind” helped him to face the whole process with optimism. Mainly in front of the family.

– I was strong, I had a good head. My doctor is a guy who has this optimism that I’ve always had. What breaks you is when you receive the news… When you talk to your mother, and your mother runs out of the room to cry hidden, when your wife starts to cry in front of you, at When you’re worried about your son, then it’s hard… It’s a punch in the pit of the stomach, man. You say: man, me, man? I’ve always been healthy, I’ve always taken care of myself, I’ve always been tested… Well me? But you have two reactions: either you sink, or you face it. And I said: “Let’s face it” – declared Caio.

– I said: man, I’ll take it out of the letter. I am young, it will work. And I tried to convey this optimism to the people who are by my side. And I was very worried about my son, I didn’t want João to suffer. João is 10 years old, he’s going to be 11, he’s a very sensitive boy and I’m very much his partner. I’m the father who plays ball, who takes him to training, who looks for the game, and then, during treatment, I had to stay quieter at home, because of my immunity. So, my big concern was not to upset people and try to shield a little bit, especially my son.

Caio also said that the first impact, without as much information about lymphoma, was heavier, but later, with the complete diagnosis and all the questions well defined, he calmed everyone around him:

– I said: guys, I’m fine. I tell everyone, I think the impact of the news is worse than talking to me and understanding the level of health I was in. So, when you talk about lymphoma, when you talk about cancer, the word scares… Chemotherapy, people say: dammit, Caio will suffer, but when you talk to me, you say: “No, it’s okay, he’s got a good head, he’ll get through it.” So I tried to reassure everyone. And I swear, it’s not lip service, I always believed that there was an end and that end was the cure, and that I would come back stronger than ever. During the entire process, even before chemotherapy starts.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system (lymph nodes or ganglia), a set of organs and tissues that produce the cells responsible for immunity, and vessels that carry these cells throughout the body.