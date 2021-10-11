California and Ontario Public Schools Will Provide Free Pads

California public schools will be required to provide free pads to students under a new law signed last Friday (8) by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The state of Ontario, in the United States, also announced a similar measure.

In California, the measure requires public schools serving students in grades 6 through 12 to have an adequate supply of tampons in restrooms. It takes effect in the 2022-23 school year and expands on a previous law that required low-income schools to provide free menstrual hygiene products.

“California recognizes that access to menstrual products is a basic and vital human right to ensure the health, dignity and full participation of all Californians in public life,” the law says.

.The law also requires that California State University – a statewide 23-campus system – and each community college district have an adequate supply of free menstrual products in at least one centrally designated and accessible location on the Campus. She encourages regents at the University of California and private institutions in the state to take similar steps.

“Our biology doesn’t always tell you in advance when we’re about to start menstruating, which often means we need to stop what we’re doing and deal with menstruation. Periods often come at inconvenient times,” said Deputy Cristina Garcia, author of the legislation, in a statement.

“Having convenient and free access to these products means our time won’t stop us from being productive members of society and would ease the anxiety of trying to find a product when in public,” he added.

The state also eliminated the sanitary napkin tax that Garcia said cost California women born with wombs more than $20 million a year.

A study earlier this year found that a quarter of teenagers said they had difficulty buying menstrual products, compared to one in five teenagers in 2019.

Limited access to menstruation products is a global problem and menstrual poverty is causing many people to miss out on opportunities.

In Ontario, Education Officer Stephen Lecce announced that the government will distribute six million free menstrual products a year to school boards under a partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart. The agreement is the first of its kind in Ontario and will position it as one of four provinces to take action on the issue of menstrual poverty in schools.

The partnership will benefit students who need menstrual products and are unable to purchase or access them, resulting in an inability to participate in school and other activities, the Ontario government said.

Last year, Scotland became the first country to make tampons available free of charge.