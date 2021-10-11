California desert car cemetery holds 15 Porsche classics

Under the dry climate of the California desert (USA), no less than 15 specimens of Porsche 928 were found to ruins. The owner of the classics, which now cost a lot of money, seems to have lost interest in selling or even restoring them. That’s what Steve Rhodes, the person responsible for the discovery, says through publication on a social network.

Rhodes says he was looking for a place to record a television program, when he found Porsche classics abandoned and sleeping outdoors. The various 928 rediscovered ranges from the first models delivered by the Stuttgart factory, with a 4.5 liter V8 engine, to the latest 5.0 liters.

According to Rhodes’ account, the owner of the Porsche models is a friend of the owner of the land where the relics are abandoned. He would have asked to store his vehicles there, but he never came back.

A successor to 911

O Porsche 928, at first, was meant to replace the iconic 911. However, the model was not as successful. With front engine and water cooling, the sports car came with 240 hp of power in its first version, but reached 350 hp in the most powerful variant. The 928 was made by the German brand between 1978 to 1995.