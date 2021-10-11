Campinense players clash with America-RN fans after invasion

Last Saturday night (09), Campinense players clashed with a group of América-RN fans who invaded the hotel where they were. The scenes were recorded after the 0-0 tie, for the first game of the quarterfinals of Série D, at Arena das Dunas.

Videos circulated on the internet showed two fans entering the hotel’s premises and being attacked by athletes and directors of Campinense. The club’s delegation bus was also vandalized, as reported by the Military Police of Rio Grande do Norte.

A disgraceful scene. América “fans” tried to attack the Campinense players who were in the hotel (next to the Stadium) after the match. Everything happened after the athletes’ dinner. The bus was again stoned. Group united even to protect themselves. No strings attached! pic.twitter.com/vo3Er8b5jx — Afonso Carlos R. (@AfonsocarlosR)

October 10, 2021





The Military Police has just taken some of the America/RN fans accused of breaking into the hotel where Campinense’s delegation was staying at the center of arrests. Those being led are accused of assaulting the players and pillaging the delegation’s bus. pic.twitter.com/Ebo0O9EOwN — Military Police of Rio Grande do Norte (@PMRNoficial)

October 10, 2021





On its social networks, the institution from Paraíba lamented the acts and asked that the rivalry only exist on the field. In the depredation of the vehicle, the lateral Dennis was wounded with a cut in the leg. Campinense registered BO of the situation and is also going to the CBF to protest about what happened.