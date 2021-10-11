Campinense players clash with America-RN fans after invasion

by

Last Saturday night (09), Campinense players clashed with a group of América-RN fans who invaded the hotel where they were. The scenes were recorded after the 0-0 tie, for the first game of the quarterfinals of Série D, at Arena das Dunas.

Videos circulated on the internet showed two fans entering the hotel’s premises and being attacked by athletes and directors of Campinense. The club’s delegation bus was also vandalized, as reported by the Military Police of Rio Grande do Norte.





On its social networks, the institution from Paraíba lamented the acts and asked that the rivalry only exist on the field. In the depredation of the vehicle, the lateral Dennis was wounded with a cut in the leg. Campinense registered BO of the situation and is also going to the CBF to protest about what happened.