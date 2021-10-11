Carol Dias invests in Bitcoin and shares, already accumulating a multi-million dollar equity

Ex-panicat Carol Dias has become one of the public figures in Brazil to invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and accumulate a millionaire equity.

On her Instagram, which has more than 6.2 million followers, she shares information she practices, whether in the cryptocurrency or even stock market, another sector she already follows.

In February 2020, for example, the influencer began to observe the cryptocurrency market more closely, even participating in an event on the subject. With her investments in the sector, she seems to have multiplied her earnings.

Since leaving the TV show Panic, Carol Dias has dedicated herself to studying about finance and today she is even the author of books on the subject. A committed investor, she shares her views with followers on Instagram, where she has millions of followers.

Millions, too, it has its public investment assets, which it calls the “Wealth in Days Portfolio”. In recent days, she shared that her equity has already reached the mark of BRL 3.4 million, registering a great appreciation in recent months, since in July it had BRL 2.7 million.

Part of her equity is in Bitcoin, which she has already made more than 400% in that position, according to a statement she made at the end of September. It is worth remembering that the price of the BTC has already risen 102% in relation to the Real, currently quoted at R$ 303 thousand per unit, even functioning as an excellent store of value with the rise in inflation in the Brazilian currency.

She believes Bitcoin will be worth $100k and it’s time to buy more

Calling Bitcoin “The Godfather” in recent days, Podcast presenter Irmãos Dias said she trusts a lot in the future of cryptocurrency, having an important part of her heritage in this cryptocurrency.

According to her, Bitcoin should appreciate more in the market, with the national currencies of the countries going through many problems, mainly inflation. For Carol Dias, people should even buy more Bitcoin, although this is not a purchase recommendation made by her, but an understanding that the time is promising for digital currency.

She also said that she doesn’t buy other cryptocurrencies, which doesn’t have the same foundation as Bitcoin and the same potential. Despite believing that Bitcoin will reach $100,000 in the market, she said she doesn’t know when or what the top of the currency’s price will be, she says in a recent program of her program.