Carol Solberg uses SporTV interview to detonate Bolsonaro government · TV News

Carol Solberg detonated President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) live on SporTV this Saturday (9). The interview took place after the player, partner of Bárbara Seixas, beat the duo Vitória and Andressa in the Brazilian Beach Volleyball Circuit. The video with the critics went viral and put the athlete’s name among the most talked about issues this Sunday (10).

Out of breath, Carol lamented the deaths as a result of the pandemic in the country. “We can’t forget… We completed yesterday [sexta-feira] 600,000 deaths by Covid-19. I don’t think tournaments can go by without us talking about it. We have a president who is defending early treatment at this point in the championship. This is very serious. It hurts me a lot to see Brazil being represented by this,” she began.

Then she recalled Bolsonaro’s veto on the free distribution of tampons to economically vulnerable populations. “I get very sad, Brazil for me is a wonderful country. I’m proud of so much that Brazil represents. But it hurts me a lot to see this moment, you know? I’m an athlete, I love being here playing, but I don’t go into it court and is oblivious to everything that is happening,” she added.

“So it hurts me a lot. I’m here as a citizen, as an athlete. This is a very tough time. Thank you for the fans and all my solidarity with the families that lost their love, their partners for this horrible thing about Covid-19”, concluded Carol .

This is not the first time the volleyball player has criticized the president. In September of last year, she said “out Bolsonaro” live during an interview. On account of the manifestation, Carol was denounced to the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice).

The athlete was warned in the first instance, but appealed the decision for not agreeing with the sentence. She considered that she did not “hurt or disrespect” any law and defended the freedom of expression of athletes. Carol was acquitted in the second instance.

Watch Carol Solberg’s video:

REQUIRED! Carol Solberg, always with great courage, speaking what needs to be said. pic.twitter.com/vdabSE6wHF — NINJA Esporte Clube (@NinjaEsporte) October 10, 2021

See some reactions on social media:

Carol Solberg is giant pic.twitter.com/iIKk9NwS90 — Mines (@minasdazoeira) October 10, 2021

Carol Solberg perfect, even took a little step to the side so that her speech could not possibly harm her partner. Speak what you think and what should be said taking responsibility. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/1Fqjsl94cr — João Pinheiro Castelo Branco Neto (@joaopcbneto1) October 10, 2021

It’s so wonderful to see athletes with a sociopolitical conscience. EVERYTHING SAID! Thank you Carol Solberg 👏🏿👏🏿#OutsideBolsonaropic.twitter.com/9chW6Cxms9 — Lázaro Rosa 🇧🇷✊🏿 (@lazarorosa25) October 10, 2021