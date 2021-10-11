Cash reduces interest and benefits nearly a million families

The cut in mortgage interest rates recently announced by Caixa Econômica Federal boosted the plans of those who dream of owning their own home. The housing credit line linked to the savings account had the rate of 3.35% per year reduced by 0.4 percentage point, going to 2.95% per year in contracts made from October 18th. This change has the potential to make almost one million new families in the country eligible for financing, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Developers (Abrainc).

A survey carried out by the entity showed that the new rate announced by Caixa represents an increase of 6% in the indebtedness of families, which ends up benefiting, by table, the civil construction sector.

— The new rate benefits buyers from all income groups. A family that would buy a property worth R$300 thousand, financing 80% of the total value, would need to have a monthly income of R$4.4 thousand to pay the installment. With the reduction, it will be necessary about R$ 4.1 thousand – explains the president of Abrainc, Luiz França.

The change made by Caixa may also increase competitiveness between banks and move the real estate market, assesses França. According to him, this movement brings advantages both for those interested in buying a property, who will be able to negotiate more attractive rates, and for builders and developers, as it will boost the demand for projects in the plant.

SELIC HIGH

When there is an increase in the basic interest rate (Selic), the tendency is for credit to become more expensive, but, on the other hand, savings end up being stimulated. Thus, notes the Commercial Director of Performance, Carolina Lindner, the current scenario has not impacted the sector’s business. — Demand is still far greater than supply. Although the Selic has been high, the demand for new properties remains high – he says.

For construction companies operating in the low-income segment, cutting interest rates represents more sales opportunities, since almost 100% of these projects’ customers use Caixa’s financing to purchase a house. The regional director of Tenda in Rio de Janeiro, Alexandre Boffoni, says that the construction company launched, from January to September, 3,500 new units, all in the North and West areas of the city.

—The interest reduction came at a good time. High inflation and the economic scenario as a whole make the customer naturally more afraid of closing a deal. The more people are able to buy a property through financing, the better for our market strategy, which is to offer options within the population’s financial capacity — he says.

For the general manager of Vivaz, Alain Deveza, the announcement of the interest rate reduction by Caixa was received with optimism in the market, as the drop in rates has a direct impact on the reduction of monthly financing installments, increasing the number of eligible families and encouraged to buy your own property.

— Most of our clients live on rent and are buying their first property. They are couples with children and ages between 25 and 50 years. All of Vivaz’s projects meet Caixa’s requirements for home financing, and the construction company is betting heavily on the Rio regional market. and West — anticipates.

Value of financeable properties rises to R$264 thousand

Ceiling for compliance with the government program had a 10% readjustment

New launches in Rio are concentrated in the North and West zones. Photo: BirdImages / Contributor

Last September 13th, the FGTS Board of Trustees approved a 10% readjustment in the ceiling of the value of properties financed by the Casa Verde e Amarela program, of the federal government. In Rio, São Paulo and the Federal District, the maximum value of properties eligible for financing rose from R$240 thousand to R$264 thousand.

The change was well received by the civil construction sector, especially by companies operating in this segment. This is the case of Direcional Engenharia, which managed to improve the project for a new launch in Curicica, in the West Zone of Rio, which is scheduled for shortly.

The project will have three blocks on the same land: the first has already been delivered, and the second is under construction. The new ceiling stipulated for the value of properties included in the housing program allowed the construction company to improve some items in its portfolio projects.

— The structure of the units in the third tower includes a balcony, unlike the first blocks. It was one more differential that we were able to add due to the readjustment in the ceiling of the value of the properties – says Ivan Bettencourt, superintendent of Direcional for Rio de Janeiro.