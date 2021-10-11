Cauã Reymond appears only in swim trunks and leaves fans sighing with intimate detail

Cauã Reymond is about to return to the air on Globo, in the next new soap opera at 9 pm, playing the twins Christian and Renato. On TV, double work, in real life, the heartthrob is enjoying a well-deserved rest on a paradise beach, but what really drew attention wasn’t exactly the landscape.

The first click was on Friday (8), when the actor appears with his back turned, about to surf, showing off his muscular body, in front of a super blue backdrop. The click had more than 300 thousand likes on Instagram and was successful with famous people.

Mariana Goldfarb, to whom he is married, commented: “perfect setting”. Jojo Todynho already kept an eye on the handsome guy and shot: “blessed are she”. Júlio Rocha took great care in praising his professional colleague: “God’s most beautiful creations, you and this landscape”.

After showing his talent on top of a board, in waves to behold, on Saturday (9), Cauã Reymond left everyone drooling when he showed up only in swim trunks this Sunday morning (10), sporting the body of envy and awaken the desire of others.

Pedro Neschling was impacted: “I stopped with you. needless that”. Ana Paula Minerato surrendered to the clicks: “People?! early morning”. Kadu Dantas sent the real thing: “So you break the internet”. A fan was left with no ground at what she saw: “The single person does not have 1 second of peace”.

Mariana posted photos with her husband on Instagram and informed them that the couple’s vacation destination was the Maldives Islands, a place where several famous people have already given the air of grace.

Check out: