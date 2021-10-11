CBF sets match date with 100% audience in Itaquera

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) dismembered three more rounds of the Brazilian Championship and set for November 6 (Saturday), at 21:00 (GMT), the game between Corinthians and Fortaleza – which marks the release of 100% of the capacity of Neo Química Arena by the Government of the State of São Paulo.

According to the rules of the guideline protocol for the return of the public to the stadiums, clubs in São Paulo are authorized to sell their total ticket load from November 1st. With this, the duel with Fortaleza, in Itaquera, marks the first time that Fiel will be able to occupy the stands of Neo Química Arena without any kind of restriction after almost two years of pandemic.

In addition to the duel with Leão do Pici, the CBF also set the dates and times for the games against Internacional, in Porto Alegre, and Chapecoense, in São Paulo. Timão visits Colorado on the 24th of this month (Sunday) and measures forces with the people of Santa Catarina — at stake with 50% of the total public capacity released — on the 30th (Saturday).

With the release of information about the games, the Corinthians board plans to start ticket sales. Importantly, the club is giving priority to fans who had tickets purchased for last season and were given credit for this year’s games.

Corinthians’ next games:

26th round

10/13 (Wednesday), at 9 pm – Corinthians x Fluminense

30% of the public released at Neo Química Arena

27th round

10/18 (Monday), at 8 pm – São Paulo x Corinthians

50% of the public released in Morumbi*

28th round

10/24 (Sunday), at 4 pm – Internacional x Corinthians

Riverside

29th round

10/30 (Saturday), at 5 pm – Corinthians x Chapecoense

50% of the public released at the Neo Química Arena

30th round

11/6 (Saturday), at 9 pm – Corinthians x Fortaleza

100% of the public released at Neo Química Arena

*ticket sales only available to São Paulo fans