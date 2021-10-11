Celebrities celebrate Tadeu Schmidt’s departure to BBB | Pop & Art

Tiago Leifert, who headed the BBB between 2017 and 2020, was one of those who celebrated the choice, in his Instagram account:
“Dear @tadeuschmidt is the ideal choice for the BBB: smart, experienced and humorous. Congratulations and good luck, Tadeu!” And still sent the message: “Don’t let them pop Tadeeeeu”.
Tiago Leifert celebrates Tadeu Schmidt’s visit to BBB — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
The presenter Fátima Bernardes, who also left journalism to take on an entertainment program, also celebrated the new command of the program: “Congratulations! It’s going to be awesome!”, commented in a post by the presenter.
In Schmidt’s publication, other famous people left their support: “It’s going to rock!!!”, said comedian Ingrid Guimarães. “Amazing! Congratulations! You’re going to rock as usual,” celebrated DJ Alok. “It’s going to be awesome!”, said Fernanda Gentil.
“When I went to make Mister Eme, it was also a radical change…You’re a lot of fun and you’ll do great! I’m sure!”, also commented journalist Cid Moreira.
Other well-known names congratulated Leifert’s replacement on Twitter:
Rafa Kalimann congratulates Tadeu Schmidt — Photo: Reproduction Twitter
Allan Severiano congratulates Tadeu Schmidt and Maju Coutinho for their new positions — Photo: Reproduction Twitter
Antonio Tabet also liked the choice for the command of BBB — Photo: Reproduction Twitter