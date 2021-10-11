Champion rooster? Winning in 8 home games leaves team with a 99% chance of winning – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético Rooster’s performance at home in Brasileirão is 84.8% of the points earned

Best host of the Brazilian Championship, Atlético can get closer to the title if they continue doing their “homework” until the end of the competition. With 53 points, Galo would reach 77 if he wins all eight remaining matches in Belo Horizonte. According to the Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais, the team that achieves this score has a 99.3% chance of being champion.

According to Brasileirão’s history by running points with 20 clubs, the maximum score that a team that finished runner-up reached was 74 (Santos de 2019).

Athletic’s home matches will be against: Santos (10/13), Cuiabá (10/24), Grêmio (11/3), América (7/11), Corinthians (date to be defined), Youth (date to be defined) , Fluminense (date to be defined) and Red Bull Bragantino (date to be defined).

In 11 home games so far, Atlético have won nine, drawn one and lost another (84.8% success rate).

Thus, even being the owner of the best campaign as a visitor (25 points in 13 games), Galo could afford to leave points behind in duels away from Belo Horizonte to maintain the high probability of winning the cup.

As the leader, Atlético have an advantage of 11 points over Flamengo, in second place. Rubro-Negro, however, has two games less than Galo and still has a direct confrontation, which will be played on October 30, at Maracanã, to try to reduce the difference and keep alive in the fight for the Brazilian title.

Score of the runner-up at the Brazilian Nationals with 20 clubs:

2020 – 70 (International)

2019 – 74 (Saints)

2018 – 72 (Flemish)

2017 – 63 (Palm Trees)

2016 – 71 (Saints)

2015 – 69 (Athletic)

2014 – 70 (São Paulo)

2013 – 65 (Grm)

2012 – 72 (Athletic)

2011 – 69 (Vasco)

2010 – 69 (Cruise)

2009 – 65 (International)

2008 – 72 (Grm)

2007 – 62 (Saints)

2006 – 69 (International)