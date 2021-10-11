Check statements from drivers after Turkish GP, 16th stage of Formula 1 2021

The podium party of the Formula 1 GP of Turkey (Photo: Umit Bektas/Red Bull Content Pool/Getty Images)

Sergio Pérez and Lewis Hamilton had a great duel at the Turkish GP (Video: F1)

Valtteri Bottas had a dominant performance on the wet track and won the Turkish GP, held this Sunday (10) at Istanbul Park. It was the Finnish Mercedes’ first triumph in 2021. He’s already packed to represent Alfa Romeo in 2022.

Max Verstappen, with Red Bull, took second place and took the lead in the Drivers’ World Championship, opening six points ahead of Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, who ran a recovery race and ended up finishing only in fifth place after a pit- stop in the final laps of the race.

Sergio Pérez accompanied teammate Verstappen and Bottas on the podium, returning to the top-3 after an 8-race absence. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fourth.

Check out the drivers’ statements after the Turkish GP:

Pierre Gasly, sixth: “I’m happy to finish in the top-5 again, I think this was one of the best performances of the season, especially in these difficult conditions. Finishing 10s from the podium and after a 5s penalty is good for us. The incident at turn 1 was unfortunate, I was in a sandwich between Sergio [Pérez] and Fernando [Alonso], we played and that was enough to shoot Alonso, I wanted to apologize to him. After that, the pace was strong, I’m satisfied with the car’s performance this weekend. It’s good to have been fast since Friday.”

Lando Norris, seventh: “It was a very long and difficult race today, mainly because of the conditions. It was very difficult to keep the intermediates in a good working window during the race, but I think we got everything we could in the end so I have to be happy with seventh place. It was a damage limitation for us on this track, but we came away with the best possible result. So I’m happy with that and we just need to improve more next time. It’s important that we recover and keep working on the next one.”

Carlos Sainz was voted Turkey GP Driver of the Day by fans (Photo: Scuderia Ferrari)

Throw Stroll, ninth: “I’m happy with the result today and I think we took everything out of the car, so it was a great job done by the team. It was complicated because the track was very slippery. It was also a challenge with the track drying out in certain stretches, which caused the tires to grain, and the unknown about switching to slicks was always present. Taking all these things into account, ninth place was the most we could have achieved today. We lost a bit of time at the pit-stop, but I don’t think it would make much difference to the final result. I’m excited to head to the United States because it’s a chance to spend a little more time at home in Canada before we focus on the points fight in Austin.”

Esteban Ocon, tenth: “Scoring 1 point today is a nice feeling after a challenging weekend and a very long race. It was good to risk today going all the way with a set of tires, something you don’t see very often. It was also nice to give the guys a break from the pit-stops this afternoon. I remember that it was in this race, last year, the same could have been possible. It was difficult, but we have a small reward for it in the end. I liked the disputes on the track too, we were able to push, it was fun. 1 point is good and I hope we can keep advancing on that for the next race.”

Antonio Giovinazzi, 11th: “We’re only one lap away from getting to the points, and that’s just too frustrating. The race was not bad, despite having started further back due to the classification yesterday, which made everything more difficult. We did our best, but unfortunately it wasn’t enough, and by the smallest margin, only 1s. We’ve had a good pace in the last few races, so we’ll focus on getting the points back in the next race in Austin.”

Kimi Raikkonen, 12th: “It was a good race, but in the end we didn’t get anything out of it. Conditions were good, very consistent throughout the race and we had a decent pace. Even so, it was very difficult to pass anyone, even with some of them suffering a lot from the tires. We were very close to the points, but we had no way to do it”.

Daniel Ricciardo, 13th: “I think we had maybe four laps in the race where we had a good pace, but the rest was tough. In the beginning, we suffered a lot with front grip, so it was very difficult to stay close to the others, and then we went to the pits to put on new tyres. After that I didn’t have good rear grip and I was suffering a lot, but after a while it was good. We probably had about four good laps in this period where I could see that I could push the tire, that’s what I was looking for. Of the entire race, that was the positive. I was a little excited because I thought it would get better and better, but it lasted four laps, then the rear got bad again. So, the last ten laps were a little difficult, it was just to try to bear it. Obviously, we were fighting for the points, and that strategy was our best chance, but it was something unpredictable. I know others did [stints] longer, with one of them running the entire race on a set of tires, but in the end I saw my tires, and they were on the last ones. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a good race, but let’s try to analyze that. On the positive side, we have a lot of meat to eat very soon. It makes me very happy. Let Austin come!”.

The unlikely duel at the start of the race: Hamilton vs. Tsunoda (Photo: F1/Twitter)

Yuki Tsunoda, 14th: “It’s a shame, I think we were in a position to close in the top-10. I wore the tires a lot at the beginning battling Hamilton, and after that it was hard to keep up. Unfortunately, I ran and that ended my run. Today was another big learning curve for me, completing so many laps on intermediate tires. But I’m disappointed, I was hoping to get points to help the team in the championship.”

George Russell, 15th: “It was definitely not an easy race today. The first 10 laps were good, but as soon as the intermediate started to wear down on the dry line, it started to get tough. The conditions were unique in the way that, even though the dry line appeared, due to the clouds and the temperature, it wasn’t close to switching to dry road tyres. We can learn something from today, even without the pace we expected to have, it was something difficult for everyone to control.”

Nicholas Latifi, 17th: “My race ended when I was riding on the first lap, and from that point on I was way behind to make up for the ground I lost. I also spent a lot of time trying to pass Haas, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin cars. However, it was my first GP completely in the wet and it was a good experience. Of course, it wasn’t the result we wanted, but our pace was good the whole time, I tried to make up for the time I lost, but in conditions like this, you have to be reserved with the way you accelerate. It’s part of learning, so there are still things to learn today, but it’s frustrating because you still want a positive outcome.”

Mick Schumacher, 19th: “We knew it would be complicated and I think that as there was no real chaos, the result we got today was realistic anyway. Once again, we learned a lot, we learned to be competitive at the start of the race and we just have to look at how we can improve. Overall it was a very positive weekend. There’s no reason to be sad because I’m not in the title fight, so I’ll take anything good from this weekend and let go of anything bad and learn from it.”

Nikita Mazepin, 20th: “The race organizers have done an incredible job since last year to improve conditions for the riders. For my part, it was a great joy to be here all weekend. I had a clean race, I didn’t get into any problems on the first lap and I drove as best I could. Unfortunately, you know conditions were very strange today as far as the track was concerned, which never completely dried out. I didn’t realize that intermediate tires need time to get into a slick condition to give us good times. Such conditions are priceless because, as difficult as they are to fly, they are very useful.”