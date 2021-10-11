check the results of Mega-Sena 2417, Lotofácil 2344 and other Saturday lotteries (10/9)

More Minas Portal – lotteries

The main event that stands out today is the Quina’s draw, which can pay R$ 3.6 million for the 5679 contest.

Photo: More Mines

The night of October 9th is full of big prizes, whetting in millions of Brazilians the dream of becoming millionaires. The main event that stands out today is the Quina’s draw, which can pay R$ 3.6 million for the 5679 contest.

Other draws with less relevance were also held today. See below the list of all of them:

Lotofácil, contest 2344 – R$1.5 million prize

– R$1.5 million prize Quina, contest 5679 – R$3.6 million premium

– R$3.6 million premium Mega-Sena, contest 2417 – R$ 3 million prize

– R$ 3 million prize Double Seine, contest 2284 – R$2.3 million prize

– R$2.3 million prize lucky day, contest 517 – award of BRL 1 million

– award of BRL 1 million Timemania, contest 1699 – R$3.5 million premium

Earlier, at 7 pm, the lottery of the Federal 5604 was drawn, with a prize of R$ 500 thousand.

Check out the sweepstakes broadcast and below the video the list of all today’s results:

RESULT OF FEDERAL 5604:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Premium Value (BRL) 1st 009695 TO RICO LOTTERIES GUARULHOS/SP BRL 500,000.00 2nd 008925 THE PREFERRED SAO PAULO-SP BRL 27,000.00 3rd 051250 ZEZE LOTTERIES DIVINOPOLIS/MG BRL 24,000.00 4th 019327 OWL LOTTERY HOUSE PORTO ALEGRE/RS BRL 19,000 5th 051017 PAULO CESAR LICIO SAO PAULO-SP BRL 18,329.00

RESULT OF LOTOFÁCIL 2344:

01 – 03 – 04 – 06 – 07

09 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 13

16 – 17 – 19 – 20 – 21

Estimated prize: BRL 1.5 million

RESULT OF MEGA-SENA 2417:

03 – 07 – 10 – 11 – 27 – 46

Estimated prize: BRL 3 million

RESULT OF QUINE 5679:

08 – 17 – 34 – 42 – 67

Estimated prize: BRL 3.6 million

RESULT OF DOUBLE SENA 2284:

1st DRAW: 04 – 21 – 26 – 30 – 36 – 47

2nd DRAW: 18 – 26 – 27 – 34 – 46 – 50

Estimated prize: BRL 2.3 million

RESULT OF TIMEMANIA 1699:

12 – 18 – 33 – 45 – 49 – 50 – 74

heart team: RORAIMA/RR

Estimated prize: BRL 3.5 million

RESULT OF THE LUCK DAY 517:

10 – 11 – 21 – 22 – 27 – 29 – 30

LUCK MONTH: JANUARY

Estimated prize: BRL 1 million