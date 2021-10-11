check the results of Mega-Sena 2417, Lotofácil 2344 and other Saturday lotteries (10/9)

The main event that stands out today is the Quina’s draw, which can pay R$ 3.6 million for the 5679 contest.

Other draws with less relevance were also held today. See below the list of all of them:

Other draws with less relevance were also held today. See below the list of all of them:

  • Lotofácil, contest 2344 – R$1.5 million prize
  • Quina, contest 5679 – R$3.6 million premium
  • Mega-Sena, contest 2417 – R$ 3 million prize
  • Double Seine, contest 2284 – R$2.3 million prize
  • lucky day, contest 517 – award of BRL 1 million
  • Timemania, contest 1699 – R$3.5 million premium

Earlier, at 7 pm, the lottery of the Federal 5604 was drawn, with a prize of R$ 500 thousand.

Check out the sweepstakes broadcast and below the video the list of all today’s results:

RESULT OF FEDERAL 5604:

DestinyTicketLottery UnitCity/StatePremium Value (BRL)
1st009695TO RICO LOTTERIESGUARULHOS/SPBRL 500,000.00
2nd008925THE PREFERREDSAO PAULO-SPBRL 27,000.00
3rd051250ZEZE LOTTERIESDIVINOPOLIS/MGBRL 24,000.00
4th019327OWL LOTTERY HOUSEPORTO ALEGRE/RSBRL 19,000
5th051017PAULO CESAR LICIOSAO PAULO-SPBRL 18,329.00

RESULT OF LOTOFÁCIL 2344:
01 – 03 – 04 – 06 – 07
09 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 13
16 – 17 – 19 – 20 – 21

Estimated prize: BRL 1.5 million

RESULT OF MEGA-SENA 2417:
03 – 07 – 10 – 11 – 27 – 46

Estimated prize: BRL 3 million

RESULT OF QUINE 5679:
08 – 17 – 34 – 42 – 67

Estimated prize: BRL 3.6 million

RESULT OF DOUBLE SENA 2284:
 1st DRAW: 04 – 21 – 26 – 30 – 36 – 47
2nd DRAW: 18 – 26 – 27 – 34 – 46 – 50

Estimated prize: BRL 2.3 million

RESULT OF TIMEMANIA 1699:
12 – 18 – 33 – 45 – 49 – 50 – 74
heart team: RORAIMA/RR

Estimated prize: BRL 3.5 million

RESULT OF THE LUCK DAY 517:
10 – 11 – 21 – 22 – 27 – 29 – 30
LUCK MONTH: JANUARY

Estimated prize: BRL 1 million