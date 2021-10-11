check the results of Mega-Sena 2417, Lotofácil 2344 and other Saturday lotteries (10/9)

The main event that stands out today is the Quina’s draw, which can pay R$ 3.6 million for the 5679 contest.
The night of October 9th is full of big prizes, whetting in millions of Brazilians the dream of becoming millionaires. The main event that stands out today is the Quina’s draw, which can pay R$ 3.6 million for the 5679 contest.
Other draws with less relevance were also held today. See below the list of all of them:
- Lotofácil, contest 2344 – R$1.5 million prize
- Quina, contest 5679 – R$3.6 million premium
- Mega-Sena, contest 2417 – R$ 3 million prize
- Double Seine, contest 2284 – R$2.3 million prize
- lucky day, contest 517 – award of BRL 1 million
- Timemania, contest 1699 – R$3.5 million premium
Earlier, at 7 pm, the lottery of the Federal 5604 was drawn, with a prize of R$ 500 thousand.
Check out the sweepstakes broadcast and below the video the list of all today’s results:
RESULT OF FEDERAL 5604:
|Destiny
|Ticket
|Lottery Unit
|City/State
|Premium Value (BRL)
|1st
|009695
|TO RICO LOTTERIES
|GUARULHOS/SP
|BRL 500,000.00
|2nd
|008925
|THE PREFERRED
|SAO PAULO-SP
|BRL 27,000.00
|3rd
|051250
|ZEZE LOTTERIES
|DIVINOPOLIS/MG
|BRL 24,000.00
|4th
|019327
|OWL LOTTERY HOUSE
|PORTO ALEGRE/RS
|BRL 19,000
|5th
|051017
|PAULO CESAR LICIO
|SAO PAULO-SP
|BRL 18,329.00
RESULT OF LOTOFÁCIL 2344:
01 – 03 – 04 – 06 – 07
09 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 13
16 – 17 – 19 – 20 – 21
Estimated prize: BRL 1.5 million
RESULT OF MEGA-SENA 2417:
03 – 07 – 10 – 11 – 27 – 46
Estimated prize: BRL 3 million
RESULT OF QUINE 5679:
08 – 17 – 34 – 42 – 67
Estimated prize: BRL 3.6 million
RESULT OF DOUBLE SENA 2284:
1st DRAW: 04 – 21 – 26 – 30 – 36 – 47
2nd DRAW: 18 – 26 – 27 – 34 – 46 – 50
Estimated prize: BRL 2.3 million
RESULT OF TIMEMANIA 1699:
12 – 18 – 33 – 45 – 49 – 50 – 74
heart team: RORAIMA/RR
Estimated prize: BRL 3.5 million
RESULT OF THE LUCK DAY 517:
10 – 11 – 21 – 22 – 27 – 29 – 30
LUCK MONTH: JANUARY
Estimated prize: BRL 1 million