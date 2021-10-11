Chile has more than 1,000 new cases of covid for the 3rd consecutive day

Chile surpassed this Sunday, for the third day in a row, the barrier of 1,000 cases of infection by the new coronavirus, ten days after the end of the curfew and more than two weeks after the celebration of the country’s independence.

The Health Minister, Enrique Paris, stated, however, that the number of people hospitalized with covid-19, in serious condition, in Chilean hospitals is considered low.

“Although in the last three days more than 1,000 new cases were registered daily, bed occupancy in the ICUs remains low. In fact, the number of patients hospitalized for covid-19 in these three days has dropped,” said the member of the government.

In all, 1,105 cases were notified, according to the bulletin presented today, which makes the rate of positives per 100 tests performed to be 1.7%, the highest since the beginning of August. In the metropolitan region of Santiago the index was 3%.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), having the indicator below the 5% mark for two consecutive weeks is one of the epidemiological criteria established to consider the pandemic under control.

Since the beginning of the propagation of the new coronavirus, 1.6 million cases have already been detected in Chile, of which 5,290 are currently considered active.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Department of Statistics and Information, ten more deaths were recorded by covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to over 45 thousand.

With no curfew in force in recent days and with borders open since October 1st to foreigners, Chile has one of the most advanced vaccination campaigns on the planet, with almost 89% of the target population having the complete immunization scheme, which represents approximately 15 million people.

In addition, 3.7 million third doses were administered to people over 55 years of age and members of other priority groups.