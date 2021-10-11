Chile over 1,000 cases for the second day in a row

Santiago, Chile, Oct 9 (EFE).- This Saturday, Chile surpassed the barrier of 1,000 cases of infection by the new coronavirus this Saturday, after almost two months of control of the covid-19 pandemic, with contagion getting below this mark.

According to data released by the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours, 1,033 cases were reported, which represents a mark 42% higher than the average of the last two weeks.

The rate of positive results for every 100,000 tests performed was 1.57%. Throughout this Friday, according to the newsletter of the folder, 62,555 PCR or antigen tests were carried out across the country.

The increase in the indicators of the pandemic comes three weeks after the celebration of Chile’s independence, in which thousands of people gathered in the streets for the so-called “Festas Patrias”.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,661,370 cases of infection have been recorded, and currently 4,968 are considered active. In all, 37,554 deaths were recorded by covid-19, 12 of which in the last 24 hours.

The pandemic has been under control in Chile for more than two months, which has allowed the country to reach a stage of easing measures throughout the territory, which means that bars, restaurants, cinemas and sports centers can return to work.

On the last day, the borders were reopened for vaccinated foreigners. Furthermore, there is no longer any kind of curfew.

The vaccination campaign against covid-19 is considered a success, with almost 89% of the population considered at risk having the complete immunization schedule, representing more than 15 million people.

In addition, more than 3.7 million third doses have been applied to inhabitants over 55 years of age and members of other groups. EFE