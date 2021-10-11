Chips 1, 2, 3 and failed capitalism: why has Round 6 become a phenomenon?

Hopscotch, chair dancing, shot, rubber band, hide and seek, undead. Chances are you are familiar with these games – and have played them all as a child. Now, imagine if, all of a sudden, winning six rounds of child’s play netted you a million dollar jackpot. The problem is that if you lost, you would not only be ‘killed’, but killed.

That’s the story of Round 6, a South Korean series released by Netflix in mid-September that, in a few weeks, has become a worldwide phenomenon. But instead of Brazilian games, classics from a childhood in South Korea, which have space for marbles and tug of war, but also for the infamous ‘Fried potatoes, 1, 2, 3’, the doll capable of shooting someone that is moving at the time it should freeze like a statue.

Since then, Round 6 – or Squid Game, in other translations – has become the service’s most watched in 83 countries, surpassed La Casa de Papel as the most watched international series and should pass Bridgerton as the most watched in streaming history . But what would explain such success, especially in a language so far removed from most Brazilians?

For researcher Daniela Mazur, a doctoral student in Communication at the Fluminense Federal University (UFF) and member of the MidiÁsia group, the Round 6 numbers are indeed expressive, as they are from South Korea.

“It’s a non-English-language television product, from a country that is not central to media flows. South Korea was never a player that managed to go head-to-head with the United States, in a historical perspective,” it says.

Unlike the United States and Western Europe, it is a work that comes from a country that is part of another cultural and power logic. However, you can’t disconnect the series from hallyu, the so-called ‘Korean wave’. In September, a report by CORREIO showed how the South Korean government began to invest in the country’s cultural industry, transforming the promotion of the arts, including television series and music, with k-pop, into public policy.

“Squid Game comes in this context, but also at a time when we are in a global health crisis and a national political crisis. We see narratives of this style, which speak of possibilities in view of an unfair world thanks to a capitalism that no longer sustains itself in form as they promised us,” he analyzes.

The series uses children’s games from South Korea (Photo: Disclosure/Netflix)

beyond the bubble

Even so, the expectation was that the repercussion would be restricted to the niche that already consumes or is close to k-dramas – the South Korean series, now widely broadcast on streaming platforms. While it is currently possible to find more than 150 works translated into Portuguese on Brazilian Netflix, for example, five years ago, this was not the case.

“We had less than 10 titles. But this was boosted in a very intense way since Netflix entered South Korea, which was only in 2016. In Brazil, it has been there since 2011. But from this entry there, we are starting to see the purchase and development of Korean titles appearing in international catalogues,” says Daniela, who studies hallyu and South Korean fiction.

Despite originally being part of a niche, Round 6 managed to go beyond the bubble, as explained by the creator of the channel Série Maníacos, the largest of its kind in Brazil, Michel Arouca. To understand the context, he points out that Netflix has the most efficient distribution in the world, with 210 million subscribers.

Still, word of mouth was paramount.

“Sometimes even Netflix is ​​caught by surprise with global success. There wasn’t a huge marketing investment for the release of Round 6. The series exploded because friends referred to other friends and it created a global domino effect. Something similar happened with La Casa de Papel, which also became a worldwide hit by word of mouth”, says, citing the Spanish production.

A proof of this is that, in less than three weeks, more than 165 million people had already been reached by the series on the web, according to a survey by the company Decode. This means that they may have seen videos on Tik Tok, memes on Twitter or even stories of people playing with filters that mimic the Chips 1, 2, 3 game.

For Michel Arouca, there is a curiosity about the symbols used in the series – some are even used in the masks of game workers. Some have triangles, others have circles, and a third group uses squares, a division that also indicates a hierarchy between them.

“The series does not have this didacticism in its narrative and does not fully explain the symbologies and with that, the internet is flooded with a demand for interest, which is supplied with a huge offer of videos and articles that propose to carry out these analyses. All of this further fuels the Round 6 hype,” he adds.

The series’ symbols, like those used in the masks of game workers, have generated curiosity (Photo: Netflix/Disclosure)

Social

Defining Round 6 by a single aspect is difficult. Series become phenomena, in general, by a set of elements, according to researcher and professor Maíra Bianchini, PhD in Communication and Culture and member of the research group A-Tevê/Laboratory of Telefiction Analysis at the Federal University of Bahia (UFBA) .

“There’s the human fascination for borderline situations of life or death and this survival game. Hunger Games and Mortal Games, for example, have this game logic taken to its ultimate consequences,” says, citing two movie franchises.

The appeal is similar even to that of reality shows like Big Brother Brasil. Both at BBB and Round 6, it’s not strange that viewers start to wonder how they would act in that situation, what they would do to survive or how far they would go.

As for La Casa de Papel, from whom he inherited the rank of series in the most watched non-English language, Round 6 can also relate to the issue of social justice. “There is social criticism of a certain model of society in which people are driven to misery and an opportunity to leave with a lot of money, even if it is focused on a terrible context. It is a context that we can only deal with because it is fictional “, analyzes Maira.

Unlike other productions with similar scripts, such as The Hunger Games, Mortal Games or even the Japanese Battle Royale, Squid Game participants chose to be there. In addition to accepting to participate in the game, they have the opportunity to end it. But, still in the second episode of the plot, they decide to return to it.

Also, the series is set in modern-day South Korea, but in practice, it’s as if there’s something dystopian in the very understanding of life and death. “They choose to return because the system is bankrupt. In reality, the choices don’t exist. The lack of choice in everyday life and the lack of hope indicate a potential to win there. At least there, they will die trying”, says Daniela Mazur, from UFF.

This dialogue is very intimate, whether it’s on purpose or not. In the end, seeing people desperate for their debts ends up referring to the experience of many people. “We Latinos end up feeling these effects more intensely. Our understanding of society goes through this secular construction of a place of power, but also of abuse and superiority. Players are just pawns to create fun for the vips. It’s a game. sadist who presents exactly the power structures of a capitalist society in which the one who deals the cards and has fun with the game is the one with the most money”, completes Daniela.

In fact, the criticism of the capitalist model of society is real. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk himself explained in recent interviews.

“I wanted to write as an allegory the society of modern capitalism, something that has extreme competition for life. But I wanted to use all kinds of characters that we find in real life”, Dong-hyuk said in an interview with Variety magazine.

Round 6 has been the subject of debate for having graphic representations of violence (Photo: Netflix/Disclosure)

Violence

Viewers used to dramas – the South Korean soap operas – may be surprised by how graphic the scenes in the work are. Round 6 is not shy about showing violence. For Daniela, however, this is a common feature of this horror subgenre. This type of production does not escape the representation of human misery, as well as South Korean art cinema, while open TV soap operas resemble Brazilian soap operas.

“Squid Game is a Netflix original, which was designed for the platform. So, the elements that can be displayed don’t go directly to the basic issues of the broadcasters, such as what can be shown at certain times. These perspectives depend on the platform”, he says .

And here’s an addendum to families, in case it wasn’t clear by then: despite dealing with children’s games, Round 6 is not a series suitable for children. The indicative classification in Brazil, inclusive, is of 16 years, precisely for all the graphic representation of the violence. The accounts of children who have watched with their parents, however, have grown. In recent days, an open letter written by the coordination of a school in Rio de Janeiro went viral on Whatsapp.

Last Thursday (8), Colégio Montessori, in Cruz das Almas, made the same warning in a statement to those responsible for the children.

“These are explicit contents: violence, psychological torture, suicide, organ trafficking, sex scenes, bad words, among others”, writes the pedagogical coordination.

In practice, just like Korean art cinema, Round Six proposes to bring possible questions to the product’s age group, in Daniela’s assessment. “Older people watch that beyond the violence, beyond the money, because everything is very close. We almost feel like a friend of ours who participates in a game like this”, he analyzes.

But if the ‘culture’ of series has only grown and strengthened over the last two decades, Netflix not only benefits from this but also benefits from this context, as explained by Maíra Bianchini, from Ufba.

“We have been exposed to works that are not only American. If we had Lost and Game of Thrones as global phenomena, we also had La Casa de Papel. Dark was also quite successful and we have even less tradition with German works. Having a Round 6 of life is what all these companies want. If they had a formula for it, they would always do it,” he concludes.