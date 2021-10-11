Christ the Redeemer: the story of the persistence of an idea and the construction of Rio’s greatest symbol, which turns 90 | Rio de Janeiro

They seem like random elements, but they all go through the history of the construction of the most representative statue in Brazil: the Christ the Redeemer, whose inauguration turns 90 years old next Tuesday (12).

The history of the construction of the statue and the association of the Christian faith with Corcovado dates back to the arrival of the first Portuguese in the territory that would later be occupied by the city of Rio de Janeiro.

It’s the saga of persistence of an idea, embraced and abandoned for decades until it became a concrete reality at the top of one of the main geological landmarks in Rio de Janeiro.

Keeping a historical tradition of having a religious monument in a high point of the cities, since the first settlements, Corcovado has always been coveted by Catholics as an ideal place for the construction of a religious statue.

“There is a Catholic tradition, born in the medieval age, which always seeks to build a church landmark at a higher point in the city. It is a way to make everyone who lives in the place see that Catholicism is present there. With Rio, it was no different”, explains the historian Paulo Reis, specialist in the history of Rio de Janeiro, with experience at the Fluminense Federal University (UFF), Instituto Pereira Passos and member of the Institute of Science, Technology and Innovation of Maricá.

Still in the 16th century, the first Portuguese called the 710 meter high mountain the Spire of Temptation, a reference to the mountain where the scenes of temptation suffered by Jesus Christ at the hands of the devil took place in the Gospel of Matthew, chapter 4, verse 8.

In the 18th century, the summit is now called Corcovado. No one is quite sure about the reasons for the baptism, but for the choice of the mountain’s name, scholars point out two possibilities: the first is the similarity of the geographic accident with the hump of a camel. Another theory claims that the term may be an adaptation of the Latin question “Cor quo vadis” – “Heart, where am I going?”.

Since very ancient times, the Indians who inhabited the territory of Rio de Janeiro already climbed the Corcovado. However, the first official expedition to the mountain is led by the emperor Dom Pedro I in 1824.

The project, which resulted in the installation of a “telegraphic station” at the top, with the help of flags, was recorded in text and images by the French painter Jean-Baptiste Debret. From then on, the place becomes more important in city life.

Thirty-five years later, in 1859, upon seeing the Corcovado, the French lazarist priest Pierre-Marie Boss advocates the construction of an image of Christ on the spot.

However, even with the construction of the Cosme Velho railway, which facilitated the arrival of visitors to the top of the mountain, the idea would be forgotten for the next three decades.

1 of 6 O Chapéu do Sol – built under the orders of Dom Pedro II, the lookout occupied the top of Corcovado before the construction of Christ the Redeemer. — Photo: Reproduction/Internet O Chapéu do Sol – built under the orders of Dom Pedro II, the lookout occupied the top of Corcovado before the construction of Christ the Redeemer. — Photo: Reproduction/Internet

The subject only came up again in 1888, when the belvedere had already been built on top of Corcovado sun hat, erected on the orders of the then emperor Dom Pedro II and, at that time, one of the recurrent places of tour for the Rio elite.

Wishing to honor Princess Isabel for the recently signed Lei Áurea, which abolished slavery in Brazil, a group of regulars at the court suggested the construction of a statue dedicated to the noblewoman on the highest part of the mountain. The image would be called “Isabel the Redeemer”.

The princess thanked the intention, but rejected the homage.

2 of 6 Princess Isabel refused the suggestion to build an image in her honor on top of Corcovado. She suggested that a statue of Christ should occupy the site. — Photo: Wikimedia Commons Princess Isabel declined the suggestion to build an image in her honor on top of Corcovado. She suggested that a statue of Christ should occupy the site. — Photo: Wikimedia Commons

“For Isabel, Christ was the only true redeemer of men. Therefore, she ordered the beginning of studies for the construction of an image of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Corcovado. However, with the Proclamation of the Republic the following year, and the consequent official separation between State and Church, the idea was once again abandoned”, says the historian.

Only in 1921, on the threshold of the centenary of Independence, the statue of Christ the Redeemer began to abandon the plan of ideas to become reality.

Under the leadership of Colonel Pedro Carolino Pinto and writer Laurita Lacerda, the group known as Catholic circle chooses, for the model of the future monument, the image conceived by the engineer from Rio de Janeiro Hector da Silva Costa: Christ on a pedestal, holding a Christian cross in his left hand and the globe in his right.

3 of 6 Heitor da Silva Costa’s original design foresaw a Christ with a globe in his right hand and a cross in his left. — Photo: Reproduction/Internet Heitor da Silva Costa’s original project foresaw a Christ with a terrestrial globe in his right hand and a cross in his left. — Photo: Reproduction/Internet

Soon after, the group presents a petition of 22 thousand women to the then president Epitácio Pessoa asking for permission to build the statue, which, in the end, was finally granted.

In 1923, Dom Sebastião Leme, then Archbishop of Rio de Janeiro, starts a fundraising campaign to gather the necessary funds for the work. That same year, however, the Escola Nacional de Belas Artes harshly criticized Heitor da Silva Costa’s project.

Furthermore, with the football culture already consolidated in Rio de Janeiro, many people could not see a globe, but rather a ball in the hands of the Redeemer. The image became known as “Christ of the ball”.

Given this, after reflecting, and counting on the help of the painter Carlos Oswald, Hector decides that, in order to be seen from further afield, Christ will have his torso erect and his arms open.

For this, he was also inspired by an antenna with crossed rods in the shape of a cross that was on Corcovado and could be seen from his parents’ house in Botafogo.

In this way, whoever looked at the statue closely would see the figure of Christ. Already the distant observer would perceive a Christian cross.

Hands: female inspiration

Hands of the statue of Christ the Redeemer were inspired by the hands of a woman

Hector travels towards Paris, where he chooses the Franco-Polish sculptor Paul Landowski, one of the main names in the Art Deco movement, to be responsible for the definitive conception of the statue. Structural calculations are made by the French engineer Albert Caquot. The head, face and hands are under the responsibility of the Romanian sculptor Gheorghe Leonida.

It will be the latter who, with Landowski’s consent, will take one of the most important aesthetic decisions in the image creation process – the face and gaze of Christ will be turned downwards, towards Rio, as if the statue were watching the city all the time.

About the image’s hands, a detail calls attention: to create them, Landowski uses female hands as a model. There is no absolute certainty about who the model was. One theory is that the French was based on Miss Fiévret, tutor of his children. Another claims that the inspiration was the Brazilian poetess, reciter and sculptor Margarida Lopes.

At the center of the process was a man without beliefs but, curiously, already responsible for the construction of a religious work.

“Landowski was an atheist, but he was in charge of building the Wall of the Reformers, a large Protestant sculpture located in Geneva, Switzerland. Leonida’s outstanding work before Christ was “Le diable” in Paris, a work in which the face of the devil is portrayed. It is curious that both would end up being responsible for one of the main Catholic monuments in the world”, observes the historian.

The objective works of constructing the statue will take five years, from 1926 to 1931. While the conception and parts of the image gain contours in Paris in the form of plans, models and maquette, workers prepare the ground in Corcovado, including blasting part of the top of the hill, to guarantee the plateau form, necessary for the reception of the statue.

4 out of 6 Soapstones form a mosaic that covers Christ the Redeemer. — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Soapstones form a mosaic that covers Christ the Redeemer. — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

Still in the French capital, Heitor da Silva Costa makes a decision that will be fundamental for the longevity of the image: the entire concrete structure of the statue will be covered with a mosaic formed by thousands of triangular pieces of soapstone, a rain-resistant material, sun and winds.

Passing through São Gonçalo

5 of 6 A mold of the head of Christ the Redeemer was made in Paris and received the finishing touches in São Gonçalo, before being transported to Rio de Janeiro. — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media The mold of the head of Christ the Redeemer was made in Paris and received the finishing touches in São Gonçalo, before being transported to Rio de Janeiro. — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

The only parts built in life size and shipped from France by ship, the hands and head of the Christ made a passage through the Metropolitan Region before reaching the capital of Rio de Janeiro. They gained their final contours on the site of the architect and foreman Heitor Levy, in the Barro Vermelho neighborhood of São Gonçalo.

In 1929, two years before the inauguration, Dom Sebastião makes a request: a heart should be molded on the statue’s chest, in reference to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Finally, on October 12, 1931, the date dedicated to the celebration of Our Lady of Aparecida, patron saint of Brazil, the statue of Christ the Redeemer is inaugurated. Below, a chapel dedicated to the saint is created.

6 out of 6 Interior of Christ the Redeemer has 13 floors. — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1 Christ the Redeemer’s interior has 13 floors. — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/g1

The largest statue in Art Deco style in the world, it doesn’t take long for the Christ to become one of the main visual references in Rio and Brazil. The magnificence of the work in one of the highest places in the city becomes a postcard from Rio in an almost natural way.

The cultural relevance of the monument is officially recognized in 2008, when the statue is listed by the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute. A year earlier, in a global election that drew more than 100 million votes, the image was voted one of the seven new wonders of the world.

“The importance of Christ goes beyond the limits of religion. The monument embraces all faiths. It is a cultural landmark, identifying the city of Rio de Janeiro. An image that keeps a permanent watchful eye on the metropolis. Cariocas always know who, when looking up, will find the attentive gaze of Christ”, concludes Reis.

Most viewed videos in Rio in the last 7 days