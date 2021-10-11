Círio de Nazaré takes thousands to the streets of Belém even without an official procession – 10/10/2021 – Daily life

The traditional official procession was not held because of Covid-19, but that did not stop thousands of people from taking to the streets this Sunday (10) in Belém for the celebration of the Círio de Nazaré.

From the top of a helicopter, the image of Our Lady of Nazareth blessed the faithful, in the second year in a row without most processions due to the pandemic. Only 1 of the 12 traditional pilgrimages took place.

An overflight of the image at 8:30 am this Sunday took the crowd to the streets, which remained until the taper’s route took place in an overflight, from 11:00 am.

Faithful paying promises and devotees took to the streets as usual on the second Sunday in October of every year. Small merchants were there too.

This year’s audience estimate has not been released, but in 2020, when there were already restrictions due to the pandemic, it was estimated that 100,000 people took to the streets to celebrate the date.

Before the pandemic, the Círio de Nazaré received around 2 million people annually, who roamed the stretch between the cathedral and Santuário de Nazaré square.

The celebrations of the 229th edition of the Círio were intense in the last days in the capital of Pará. On Friday (8), the pilgrim image of Our Lady of Nazareth toured the streets of Marituba and Ananindeua, in the metropolitan region of Belém, right after the solemn Mass at the Basilica-Sanctuary, in the early morning.

The 47-kilometer path is the longest and longest in the entire program, and is followed by believers on foot, by bicycle, in motorbikes or cars.

This Saturday (9), after the preaching in the basilica, there was the descent of the original image of Nossa Senhora do Glória, which was taken outside the church so that the faithful who attended the mass on a screen could see it.

The transfer, which officially ceased to take place due to the new coronavirus, was celebrated by the faithful without the image of Our Lady. The route is 3.6 kilometers long, between Avenida Nazaré and the Sé church, which was banned by Semob (Executive Superintendence of Urban Mobility of Belém).

The route is the opposite of that taken on Sunday morning, and was marked by many people without masks on the route.

The first celebration of the Círio de Nazaré took place on the afternoon of September 8, 1793. In 1854, it began to be celebrated in the morning and, since 1901, the date became the second Sunday in October.