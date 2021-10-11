Cocktail reduces risk of serious cases and deaths from Covid-19, says AstraZeneca

A cocktail of antibodies against Covid-19 developed by the laboratory AstraZeneca showed results considered “high level positive” in clinical tests in volunteers, according to information from the British pharmaceutical company. The drug AZD7442 showed a significant reduction in severe cases and deaths from Covid-19 in patients considered to be in the risk group.

According to the laboratory, the research was conducted in 96 countries, including testing on Brazilian participants. The trial was also carried out in the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Russian Federation, Spain, Ukraine, UK and USA.

Of the 903 volunteers enrolled, 90% were people at high risk of progression to severe Covid-19, including patients with comorbidities. In studies of this group, the probability of developing a serious condition or dying from Covid-19 drops 50% in at least seven days.

“With continuing cases of serious COVID-19 infections around the world, there is a significant need for new therapies such as AZD7442 that can be used to protect vulnerable populations from getting COVID-19 and can help prevent progression to serious disease. ”, said Professor of Medicine at University College London, Hugh Montgomery, and principal investigator of the drug at Astrazeneca.

In another analysis from the same study, participants received treatment within five days of symptom onset. The risk of worsening the disease was reduced by 67% with administration of the drug early in the disease.

The cocktail is the first treatment to reach testing in humans to demonstrate efficacy against Covid-19. AstraZeneca also said in the note that it will discuss the study data with health authorities.

On October 5, AstraZenaca submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US agency that regulates the drug and food industry, to authorize, on an emergency basis, the AZD7442 injection for COVID-19 prophylaxis.

CNN contacted Fiocruz, in Brazil, to find out how the Foundation can help with the research, but has not yet received an answer. CNN is also awaiting feedback from Anvisa on the use of the cocktail in the country on an emergency basis.