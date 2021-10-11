Company that is building billion dollar factory in MS opens internship program for 2022; check out · Mediamax Newspaper

Suzano, which is investing R$ 15 billion in a pulp factory in Ribas do Rio Pardo, announced the opening of registration for its internship program starting in February 2022.

Depending on the industry, the program aims to prepare interns for training in Project Management, Routine Management and Presentation Techniques.

The steps of the selection process are as follows:

Registration + Online Assessment (Sep/Oct)

Digital Squad (Out/Nov)

Suzano Hack (Nov)

Start of Internship – (Feb/2022)

The prerequisites to apply for a vacancy are:

• For this class, we are looking for interns expected to graduate between December 2022 and December 2023. Remember that you can register and compete for future opportunities!

• Be attending any degree. That’s right, there’s room for everyone at Suzano!

• Believing in diversity as a pillar of innovation

• Be strong and kind

• Be willing to renew the world from the tree.

The benefits are:

Market Compatible Aid Scholarship

• Flexible hours – 30 or 40 hours per week

• Challenge Scholarship – do you know that your Challenging Project? Here at Suzano it’s even worth an extra internship scholarship

• Health care and life insurance

• Meal vouchers or cafeteria at industrial units

• Transport vouchers or charters at industrial units. (In the Limeira unit we have fuel assistance)

• GymPass (Only at the Faria Lima and São Bernardo do Campo office units)

• Financial recognition for outstanding performance

Other remarks:

• All steps of the process will be online.

• All process communication will be done via e-mail, check your inbox frequently so you don’t miss our updates.

• It is essential that you check and update your contact details (phone, email and address) and your experiences, including extracurricular activities;

• Candidates who do not carry out any stage of the selection process within the established deadline will unfortunately be automatically disregarded;

More information can be obtained by accessing this link.