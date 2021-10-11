Company trades high heels for sneakers and retires stewardesses skirt

Alexandrina Denysenko, a senior flight attendant with seven years of experience, says she sometimes doesn’t have a spare minute to sit down during a flight. She “dreams” of resting her swollen legs after spending hours wearing high heels.

SkyUp Airlines, a private Ukrainian airline that employs Denysenko, decided to put an end to the thin heels and pencil skirts after gleaning feedback from flight attendants about her uniform.

SkyUp’s new women’s uniform now includes white Nike sneakers and a loose orange suit, with pants and a silk scarf, both made by Ukrainian brands. White shirts will replace blouses.

“The high-heeled shoes are beautiful, I don’t argue with that, but the feet suffer and swell at the end of the flight. The sneakers are absolutely amazing,” Denysenko told Reuters.

“God forbid, but if the crew has to make a water landing and an evacuation, the heels can damage the ladder and it won’t be very comfortable to swim with a skirt,” added the flight attendant.

The company said they researched the history of the crew’s uniforms and decided to abandon what they called the “conservative” elements of a flight attendant’s look.

Braids will now replace buns or tight ponytails.

“We found that while the image of a female flight attendant is very romanticized, her job requires a lot of physical training,” said Marianna Grygorash, Head of Marketing at SkyUp Airlines.

The new uniform will be officially released on October 22nd.

Grygorash said the company also plans to release a new uniform for the men’s crew: a light suit instead of a vest, and a T-shirt instead of a shirt, which will be paired with black Nike sneakers.

“If the whole world and all fashionistas wear sneakers, why not bring them to aviation?” said Zoryana, flight attendant.