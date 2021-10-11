Conquest of a Dream wins new trailer

One of the main idols of world football, Diego Maradona will have your life recounted by Amazon in Maradona: Conquering a Dream. The series, which arrives in October 29th to streaming, won a new trailer – check above.

The series, starring Nazareno Casero (history of a clan), Juan Palomino (Magnificent 70) and Nicolas Goldschmidt (supermax), portrays Maradona from his origins in Villa Fiorito, Argentina, through his European career in Barcelona and Napoli, to finally portraying his pivotal role in leading the Argentine national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in 1986. includes Juliet Cardinali (En Therapy; valentine), Laura Esquivel (Patito Feo), Mercedes Moran (Motorcycle Diaries; your kingdom), Pepe Monje (love in custody) and Peter Lanzani (the clan, the angel).

Maradona: Conquering a Dream was filmed on location in Argentina, Spain, Italy, Uruguay and Mexico and has 10 episodes of one hour each. Alejandro Aimetta it’s the showrunner and director of episodes filmed in Argentina, Mexico and Uruguay. He is also one of the writers on the series alongside Guillermo Salmerón and Silvina Olschansky (both of El Marginal). Roger gual and edoardo de angelis direct the episodes in Spain and Italy, respectively.

