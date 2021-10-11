Cooking gas prices make families go back to using firewood

Photo: Getty Images

With the price of gas exceeding R$100, the crisis worsens for the poorest families;

The consumption of wood waste increased by 1.8% from 2019 to 2020;

Petrobras plans an access program to cooking gas.

On Friday (8), Petrobras announced increases of 7.2% in the prices of gasoline and cooking gas in refineries. As an example, the value of a 13 kg gas cylinder is already the highest practiced in 20 years.

Now, with the price of cooking gas reaching more than R$100, the crisis is deepening in the budget of the poorest families. In this scenario, firewood came to be used more throughout Brazil since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read too:

According to the Energy Research Company, the consumption of wood waste grew 1.8% in 2020, when compared to 2019. Families are leaving to use gas canisters only in emergencies. Some even sold their own stove to generate some money in the crisis.

However, firewood and charcoal, used for cooking, are a setback for health and quality of life.

Gas had been used more than firewood until 2017, a period when the price of the cylinder began to explode. At that time, Petrobras changed its pricing policy, readjusting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) whenever oil prices and exchange rates increased. The same was done before, with gasoline and diesel oil.

While low-cost, low-carbon solutions and alternatives do not reach the poorest population, firewood only tends to grow. This portion of the population faces the force of inflation, on a daily basis, harder than the rich.

Keep reading

The state company plans a program to access cooking gas. Petrobras’ board of directors agreed to release R$300 million to help the poorest sections of the population buy the cylinder.

The form of distribution, in 15 months, has not yet been defined. However, it is expected to reach 400 thousand families with the project, a number far from the total population affected by high prices.

The information is from the State.